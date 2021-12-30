TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Dec. 30

On TV tonight, Sir David discovers more about giants of the past in Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard on BBC1, there's more stitching while in stitches in The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special also on BBC1 and on C4, Josh and Alex get to hang out with the animals in One Night in London Zoo. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, 8pm, BBC1

David Attenborough hosts. (Image credit: BBC)

Ever since he was a boy, David Attenborough has been fascinated with the idea of hunting for fossils in an Ice Age mammoth graveyard. Now he gets his chance as he joins archaeologists and palaeontologists excavating a Cotswolds gravel pit where a trove of fossilised mammoth bones were found four years ago. The site on the prehistoric riverbed of the Thames also reveals stone tools used by early humans, but raises many questions about the Ice Age giants’ fate. Why were they there? And could ancient humans have killed them?

★★★★ HD

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special, 9pm, BBC1

Lawrence, Claire, Kirsty and Rose. (Image credit: BBC)

Sara Pascoe welcomes journalist Kirsty Wark, Steps singer Claire Richards, comedian Rose Matafeo and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney to the sewing room. Their first challenge is to make a waistcoat, then turn old frocks into a child’s outfit and finally make a party dress that looks like party food. ‘Who wouldn’t want to be wrapped up in bacon?’ asks Lawrence about his get-up inspired by pigs in blankets.

★★★★★ JL

One Night in London Zoo, 9pm, C4

Alex and Josh let the buggy take the strain. (Image credit: C4)

Expect major excitement from self-avowed zoo fan Josh Widdicombe as he and Alex Brooker spend the night at London Zoo, accompanied by comedian pals Desiree Burch and Guz Khan. The quartet get to walk with the animals, talk with the animals and, on one occasion, catch the residents in a compromising position when the poor occupants (lions, in this case) had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

★★★★ SP

Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix

Life gets even more chaotic for the star of the Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.

Judy, 9pm, BBC2

Renée Zellweger does Garland. (Image credit: BBC)

Concentrating on Judy Garland’s five-week turn at London’s Talk of the Town in 1968, a few months before she died, aged just 47, this biopic of the legendary singer rises and falls on its central performance. Fortunately, Renée Zellweger is more than up to the task, positively inhabiting the role of the troubled star in her final days. It’s a truly remarkable performance, as we witness Garland’s struggles, plagued by alcohol and drug dependency, but determined that the show must go on. The movie rarely takes a deep dive into much of this, but Renée’s take on the icon is something that really must be seen.

EFL, Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard on TV tonight – it's always great to see Sir David back on our screens.

