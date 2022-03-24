TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, March 24

On TV tonight, enjoy a tour of beautiful Rome as Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World continues on ITV, Sandi Toksvig is in Scotland for another Extraordinary Escapes on C4, it's the final of The Apprentice on BBC One and Billy reflects on a life on the road in Billy Connolly Does… on GOLD. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World, 9pm, ITV

Joanna visits the sights of Rome. (Image credit: ITV)

Joanna’s destination this week is the capital of Italy, Rome, where she has a masterclass in pizza-making and is moved to visit the very spot where the city’s dictator, Julius Caesar, was assassinated in 44 BC. She takes us on an exclusive early morning tour of the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel before the hordes of tourists arrive. ‘To be there alone, it felt like a fairy story,’ she says. She chats to Hollywood legend Gina Lollobrigida, who, aged 94, still oozes glamour, and also visits famous paparazzo Umberto Pizzi. However, it’s meeting a group of refugees who live in a unique art-adorned former factory that really touches her.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, season 2, 9pm, C4

Philippa and Sandi are on Scotland’s west coast. (Image credit: C4)

‘I’ve never had such fun,’ squeals Sandi as she pulls on a giant pair of waders and slips into the icy water surrounding the tiny Scottish island where she’s brought her guest, psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry, a self-confessed city girl (‘We don’t get seals in Regent’s Park,’ she exclaims on a boat ride). Sandi wants her friend to experience wild and remote living around the Highlands and Islands of Scotland. Be ready for views so beautiful they’ll bring a tear to your eye, plus a fun-filled celebration of friendship, fresh scallops and fishing.

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC One

The series’ candidates return for the final. (Image credit: BBC One)

It’s crunch time for the final two candidates. Lord Sugar has his hiring hat on and is ready to invest £250,000 in one of their ventures, but before that money-mentous moment they must prove their worth. Over three intense days, the finalists must create an on-the-money brand for their businesses, complete with a digital billboard and a TV advert. There’s also the small matter of pitching to industry experts. Previous candidates from the series return to lend a helping hand. Let’s hope they’ve all learned a thing or two since week one’s (now legendary) ‘banana-turd’ logo debacle!

Billy Connolly Does… 9pm, GOLD/NOW

Billy recalls a life of travelling. (Image credit: GOLD)

In this edition of the series looking back at Billy’s career, he muses on life on the road, both on tour as a comedian and on holiday with his family. He remembers the time he took his three youngest children on a flight from London to Sydney when they were small and the rest of the passengers looked horrified when they boarded, plus a holiday in Ibiza when he mistook tap water for bottled water and spent a long time in the bathroom… "Wherever you are," he advises, "even if it’s a hellhole in the desert, you must remember that people who live there sing songs about how great it is."

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Green Book, 9pm, BBC Four

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star. (Image credit: BBC Four)

A Driving Miss Daisy with the races reversed, this fact-based road movie sees Viggo Mortensen in the driver’s seat and Mahershala Ali as his passenger. It’s 1962, and Ali’s dignified pianist Don Shirley needs a chauffeur with muscle for a concert tour of the segregated Deep South. Step forward Mortensen’s big-mouthed bouncer ‘Tony Lip’. The ensuing trip is hilariously funny, but also incredibly touching, with some serious themes beneath the culture-clash comedy.

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Wales vs Austria , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Test Cricket, West Indies vs England, 1pm, BT Sport 1

