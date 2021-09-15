TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 16

On TV tonight, the new series of All Creatures Great and Small begins on Channel 5, another new drama Help kicks off on C4 and a fascinating new documentary called Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union is on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

All Creatures Great and Small, 9pm, Channel 5

Helen Alderson and James Herriot in the return of the Channel 5 hit. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sit back and relax as the wholesome and animal-laden drama, set amid a beautiful Yorkshire backdrop, returns for a second series. Following on from the Christmas special last year, four months have passed in Darrowby. Vet James has some thinking to do after being offered a position in Glasgow, and Tristan Farnon is still unaware he failed his veterinary exams. Uh-oh. Meanwhile, Helen is newly single, much to James’ secret delight. Expect cute lambs and meaningful glances shared between James and Helen.

★★★★★ TL

Help, 9pm, C4

Tony (Stephen Graham) and Sarah (Jodie Comer). (Image credit: C4)

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer are two of Britain’s finest screen actors giving memorable performances in this haunting one-off drama, which is filled with both hope and heartbreak. Set in a Liverpool care home, the tale follows a carer who forms a friendship with a resident who has early-onset dementia, only for their world to turn upside down when the pandemic strikes. It’s a painful but powerful tale that needs telling. Also starring Sue Johnston and Ian Hart.

★★★★★ SMA



Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union, 9pm, BBC1

Patrick explores Northern Ireland’s political landscape. (Image credit: BBC)

A highly personal film that follows on from Patrick Kielty’s moving 2018 documentary, where he talked about the murder of his father and his fears for the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. This film focuses on a new generation, where Patrick asks if a return to conflict in Northern Ireland is likely, and why some believe a united Ireland is coming.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Downton Abbey, Netflix

The Crawleys entertain VIPs. (Image credit: Netflix)

When we needed a Downton boost following the end of the long-running TV series, this cinematic offering came to the rescue – and now it’s available for small-screen viewing on Netflix. Mr Carter, Lady Mary and Lord Grantham are among the steadfast residents who are preparing for the ultimate VIP guests. New faces in the period extravaganza include acting royalty Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James.

Live Sport

Women's International One-Day Cricket, England v New Zealand, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

, 7.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 8pm, ITV

, 8pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

