TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 31

Inside the President's War Room, 8.30pm, BBC1

President George W Bush, on Air Force 1 on 9/11 with Chief of Staff Andy Card. (Image credit: BBC)

On the morning of 11 September 2001, President George W Bush was in Florida, sitting in a classroom full of seven-year-olds, when the worst terrorist attack in history began on American soil. Should he order fighter jets to shoot on US civilians? Should he declare war, or calm a nation? Featuring interviews with people such as Vice President Dick Cheney and Bush himself, this illuminating film reveals the decisions wrestled with in the minutes and hours after the devastating events that would change history forever.

★★★★ SMA

Only Murders in the Building, Disney+

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) star in the new comedy drama from Disney+. (Image credit: Disney+)

If you like a dash of humour with your homicides, this clever comedy drama will be right up your alley! Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play residents of a New York apartment block who have one thing in common – a love of true-crime podcasts. When the death of a neighbour starts to look suspicious, the trio are drawn together to crack the case and make their own podcast… With engaging performances from the leads and some intriguing twists, prepare to be entertained. The first three episodes air from launch, before weekly instalments.

★★★★ CC



Back to Life, 10.35pm, BBC1

Daisy Haggard returns as Miri Matteson. (Image credit: BBC)

Daisy Haggard is back for a second run of her darkly comic series about Miri Matteson, who has returned to her hometown after serving an 18-year prison sentence. She’s fallen out with her mum and best friend Mandy, but with her name at least partially cleared, Miri is looking to the future. On the bright side, she got a trial shift in the supermarket – but a face from her past could be about to jeopardise that…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Audrey, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

Audrey Hepburn with one of her beloved dogs. (Image credit: Sky)

Audrey Hepburn radiated such joy on screen that it comes as a shock to discover how sad she was in her private life. Director Helena Coan’s fascinating documentary reveals the traumas that scarred Hepburn – from being abandoned by her father at the age of six to suffering malnutrition as a child in Nazi-occupied Holland during World War Two – and the search for love that marked her adulthood. Happily, Coan’s film also celebrates Hepburn’s charismatic screen performances, her enduring status as a fashion icon and her long-standing humanitarian work for UNICEF.

