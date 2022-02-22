TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 22

On TV tonight, the GMB presenter gives an update on her husband's health in Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek on ITV, Giles and Monica check out The Lanesborough in Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby on BBC2, Great British Menu continues on BBC2 and on BBC1 medical dramas This Is Going to Hurt and Holby City also continue. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, 9pm, ITV

Following on from the award-winning Finding Derek, this film shows Kate Garraway navigating her husband Derek Draper’s return home. Derek was hospitalised with severe COVID-19 in March 2020 and placed in a medically induced coma. After his discharge a year later, he needs round-the-clock care and a team of health professionals. Kate meets someone whose husband suffered brain damage and multiple-organ failure after contracting COVID-19, and also confronts Government ministers as she tries to unpick the social care system.

★★★★★ TL

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, 9pm, BBC2

Giles and Monica explore The Lanesborough. (Image credit: BBC)

Tucked away at the edge of London’s exclusive Mayfair is the capital’s most expensive hotel – The Lanesborough. Discreet and elegant, a room at this oasis of opulence starts at £800 per night, with the five-bed Presidential Suite costing as much as £27,000 per night. It’s really no surprise, then, that the hotel’s VIP guests expect – and receive – a level of service like nowhere else, including a personal butler on call 24/7. Giles Coren and Monica Galetti become butlers, dog-walkers, dog chefs (a handmade doggy dinner can be yours for £18!), a concierge and a waiter as they enter a world where everything on offer is the very best that money can buy.

★★★★ JL

This Is Going to Hurt, 9pm, BBC1

Trying times for Adam, played by Ben Whishaw. (Image credit: BBC)

Killing Eve’s Harriet Walter is on fabulously icy form tonight as Adam’s austere mother Veronique. Adam’s promised Harry he’s going to tell her they’re a couple, but when his first attempt at coming out doesn’t quite land, he takes her to dinner for a second try. (It doesn’t go much better, judging by her response of, ‘I’ve watched you pull your pants down at far too many children’s parties to be fazed by one of your outbursts.’) Meanwhile, the Obs & Gynae ward is getting a mini-makeover for a VIP visitor…

★★★★★ SP

Great British Menu, season 17, 8pm, BBC2

Judge Andi Oliver is ready to taste. (Image credit: BBC)

As the contest continues to heat up, the theme is ‘100 years of British Broadcasting’ and four top chefs from London and the South East dig deep to create some unique dishes to surprise and impress this week’s veteran judge – a former GBM winner. Among the TV-inspired starters are Ricky Gervais’ The Office, school drama Grange Hill and the Chelsea Flower Show. One of the chefs conjures up a dish inspired by illusionist Derren Brown, but will it hypnotise the guest of honour? And which chef will exit stage left? Continues tomorrow.

★★★ MC

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Nicky is forced to isolate. (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight, Nicky opens a black envelope containing a sympathy card, a picture of Cameron and white powder which it’s claimed is anthrax. While Fletch declares a major incident, Jac bravely joins petrified Nicky in isolation – leading to an emotional confrontation and flinging of painful home truths. Elsewhere, Hanssen’s with Billie, whose contractions have started, when he opens a similar envelope. Is death in the post? Meanwhile, AAU has more detectives than Line of Duty. Madge investigates the anthrax source, and Ange discovers Madge is a double agent. Mother of God! Another tense and emotive episode, as the end draws ever closer…

★★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Drop, 11.10pm, Film4

Tom Hardy plays a Brooklyn bartender. (Image credit: Film4)

Boasting terrific performances, this gripping thriller revolves around a blue-collar Brooklyn bar that sometimes serves as an underworld money drop. Tom Hardy’s lonely bartender works here for his cousin James Gandolfini, but his rescue of a battered puppy draws him into the lives of Noomi Rapace’s wary waitress and her abusive ex, Matthias Schoenaerts. Making his debut as a screenwriter, novelist Dennis Lehane blends gritty urban noir with a fable-like story of sin and redemption.

Live Sport

EFL, Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek on TV tonight – a moving update on the family's continued struggles.

