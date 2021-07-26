TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 27

On TV tonight, hold on to your hats as it's the final of Bake Off: The Professionals on C4, Ray Mears continues his adventures in Wild China on ITV and on BBC2 watch out for a very cute and very old little bear in Secrets of the Museum. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

The presenters and judges tuck in to some delicious desserts before tonight's final. (Image credit: C4)

Hats off to the three remaining teams in this deliciously difficult competition for making it to tonight’s grand finale. And head wear is the name of the game for the first challenge as the teams are tasked with creating the most flamboyant hat they have ever seen made entirely out of chocolate. Oh yes, and then wear their creation and strut their sweet stuff down the catwalk – what could possibly go wrong!? The final test is to create a banquet for 60 guests and impress judges Benoit and Cherish, which of course, is no piece of cake.

★★★★ JL

Wild China, 7.30pm, ITV

Ray Mears continues his travels around China and meets the iconic giant panda. (Image credit: ITV)

Ray travels to the lush Sichuan Province in southwest China to learn more about the iconic giant panda. For many years it was the poster animal for endangered species around the globe but thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the rangers who care for this beautiful creature, its future now seems more secure than many thought would ever be possible. Ray spends time with the rangers on the giant panda re-wilding program to discover how they have enabled this vulnerable bear to flourish in its natural habitat despite the many challenges.

★★★★ JL

Secrets of the Museum, 8pm, BBC2

Teddy bear Little Tommy Tittlemouse is 112-years-old! (Image credit: BBC)

Fawlty Towers fans are in for a treat with tonight’s episode of the behind-the-scenes series. The costume worn by Andrew Sachs when he played Spanish waiter Manuel in the 1970s sitcom has recently been donated to the V&A by his daughter, Kate, complete with soup stains from filming! We get to hear from Kate about her famous dad, while it’s all go elsewhere in the museum, too, as 112-year-old bear Little Tommy Tittlemouse is checked for insect damage, and a new exhibition on Iranian art means somehow installing the longest paintings ever displayed at the museum.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ted Lasso, seasons one & two, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

★★★★ IM

Best film on TV tonight

The Current War, Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon go toe-to-toe and brain-to-brain in this illuminating historical drama about the battle of wills between a pair of late-19th-century electricity rivals, inventor Thomas Edison and businessman George Westinghouse. Cumberbatch's stubborn Edison favours direct current while Shannon's canny Westinghouse backs alternating current as the way to light up the United States. As the war heats up, the fight get surprisingly dirty – with Nicholas Hoult's dapper Serbian genius Nikolai Tesla also drawn into the fray.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood, 1.30pm, ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 9pm, BBC1

, 9pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing tonight…

Don't miss Bake Off: The Professionals on TV tonight – chocolate hats are a must-see!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!