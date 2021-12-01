TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 1

On TV tonight, Paddy and Christine McGuinness reveal the reality of life with three autistic children in moving documentary Our Family and Autism on BBC1. Paul falls in love with another gorgeous pooch in Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs on ITV and it's the final episode of the brilliant Universe on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, 9pm, BBC1

Paddy and Christine McGuinness. (Image credit: BBC)

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have three autistic children: twins Penelope and Leo, eight, and Felicity, five. In this candid documentary, the couple speak about their daily challenges and share their hopes for the future. Paddy reveals his initial struggles with the diagnosis, while Christine – who recognises many of their children’s autistic traits in herself – threw herself into researching the condition. They also meet experts, adults and other children with autism and fellow parents.

★★★★★ TL

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul gets comfortable with Great Dane Tammy. (Image credit: ITV)

As Paul ponders how he can sneak an adorable six-year-old Great Dane called Tammy out of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home without anyone noticing, the staff have their hands full with a lively dachshund called Sausage. Full of mischief, this little pooch is a master of mass destruction, who barks even more than Paul talks. Also in need of new owners with plenty of energy are Lakeland Terriers Jock and Bonnie, who may be small in size but definitely not in personality. Paul tries to distract himself with the smaller dogs, but he’s totally smitten by gentle giant Tammy. Can he leave Battersea without her?

★★★★ JL

Universe, 9pm, BBC2

Brian Cox at Fossil Rock, UAE. (Image credit: BBC)

In the final episode of the series, presenter Professor Brian Cox goes back to the very beginning; not just 13.8 billion years ago when our universe was created, oh no, he goes back even further to really blow our minds. He reveals how scientists have been able to prove what existed before even time itself and that the Big Bang wasn’t an explosion but a ripple in an ocean of energy, which just sounds so much nicer. An extraordinary series that’s brought complicated astrophysics back down to Earth with a bump.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch stars. (Image credit: Netflix)

Oscar-winner Jane Campion directs this brooding Western about two brothers whose lives are dramatically changed by a widow. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a real man’s man who runs a Montana cattle ranch with his gentler sibling George (Jesse Plemons). When George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst, Jesse’s wife in real life), Phil takes an instant dislike to her and her sensitive son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). A compelling examination of the damage caused by toxic masculinity.

Live Sport

Snooker: UK Championship, 1pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Our Family and Autism on TV tonight – Paddy and Christine do a great job of shinning a light on this difficult condition.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!