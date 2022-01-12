TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 12 2022

On TV tonight, there's a new Family Liaison Officer in town as ITV crime drama The Bay returns for a third series. On Channel 5 two more brave souls embark on a weight loss journey in You Are What You Eat and on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2022 begins. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

The cast of 'The Bay' tackle a new case. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s a new Family Liaison Officer in town as Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) takes over from Lisa Armstrong, in series three of the crime drama. It’s in at the deep end, as Jenn’s first case finds her dealing with the family of a promising young boxer found dead in Morecambe Bay. Meanwhile, her two kids face challenges of their own as, having relocated from Manchester, they must adjust to their new school. There are plenty of red herrings in episode one and, based on the twists and turns in previous series, this will not be an easy case for Jenn, her boss or viewers to crack.

★★★ IM



You Are What You Eat, 8pm, Channel 5

Dr Amir Khan with Helen, who makes some dramatic lifestyle changes. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Overweight Helen, 48, is at an all-time low when she starts the programme’s eight-week plan. A secret binge-eater, she’s in a vicious circle – the more weight she gains, the worse she feels and the more she eats – but with the help of Trisha Goddard and her team, the transformation in body and mind is remarkable. Also needing some healthy help is 28-year-old Leonie, whose beige diet is a disaster for her insides and self-esteem.

★★★ JL

Landscape Artist of the Year, 8pm, Sky Arts/NOW

Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan host. (Image credit: Sky)

The show that turns the phrase ‘watching paint dry’ on its head returns. It’s a joy to see how the artists approach their work, and also to hear about their inspiration as hosts Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan gently get them to open up. This year, the emphasis is on climate change as the artists head out across the UK coastline and countryside, beginning with their first assignment at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

★★★★ MC

Around the World in 80 Days, BBC iPlayer

Phileas Fogg with Passepartout and Abigail Fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Jules Verne’s classic novel has been adapted for the screen many times over the decades, yet this spectacular eight-part series will bring the story to a new generation of viewers. The action still takes place in 1872, yet David Tennant’s Phileas Fogg is more flawed and thoughtful than many of his predecessors, while tenacious journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) is another refreshing addition to a tale that has something for all the family. The series began on Boxing Day with a double bill but now all eight episodes are available on iPlayer, for anyone who missed this gem over the frantic festive period. The cast is outstanding and the action slick and addictive as Fix, Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) set off on their epic and thrilling journey.

Eternals, Disney+

A raft of new superheroes join the MCU. (Image credit: Disney+)

The Avengers and X-Men welcome another team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week when an A-list cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek, embark on an epic battle against the forces of evil. The film is directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and begins in 5000 BC when 10 superpowered heroes – the Eternals – are sent by the god-like Celestials to Earth to protect humanity from lizard-like monsters called Deviants. The action then jumps to the present day, where we find the superheroes now living secretly and scattered around the world. Fans of the comic-book genre will not be disappointed.

Live Sport

Snooker, The Masters , 1pm, BBC2

, 1pm, BBC2 EFL, Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

