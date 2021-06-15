TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, June 16

On TV tonight there's the grand final of The Great British Sewing Bee, more drama in Before We Die, and an Horizon special looks at The Vaccine. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

Host Joe Lycett is ready to crown the champion. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Special occasions’ is the theme for a very special final. The finalists must create a little girl’s bridesmaid dress, but frustrations mount with a tricky fabric. Then the Transformation Challenge tasks them to produce festival outfits from old cushion covers, beaded curtains and lampshades, with dazzling results that draw in Patrick like a magpie! Meanwhile, there’s an emotional challenge in which they make a red-carpet outfit modelled by one of their friends. Expect tears, special appearances and the wow-factor in this fab finale.

★★★★★ TL

Before We Die, 9pm, C4

Christian is plagued by guilt in Before We Die. (Image credit: C4)

Up until now, Bianca’s been something of an enigma – is she an innocent in the midst of the Mimicas, or is she biding her time before showing herself to be as ruthless as the rest of her family? Tonight’s episode offers new light on that subject when, unconvinced by Davor’s cover story, Bianca conducts her own undercover investigation into what happened to Stefan – but what will she do with the information? Meanwhile, Christian is struggling to cope with his guilt, and his erratic behaviour is attracting unwanted attention, but he’s coming ever closer to finding out what ‘Krajina’ is all about…

★★★★ SP

Horizon Special: The Vaccine, 9pm, BBC2

‘We knew it was going to happen,’ says one scientist about the probability of a global pandemic at the outset of this documentary. ‘It was just a question of when.’ This Horizon special shows how teams all over the world raced to design, trial and manufacture vaccines within months, achieving something that normally would take many years. Over a timeline of COVID-19 and the progress of scientists to combat it, we see the different approaches adopted by different teams. Many collaborated with counterparts in other time zones, extending their already long working hours in the heroic effort to literally save the world.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons one to three, Amazon Prime Video

Martin Freeman as troubled FBI Agent Phil. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Man Godfrey, 11am, Film4

One of the best examples of ‘screwball comedy’, this has all its hallmarks – fast-paced dialogue, a bunch of eccentrics and, although set during the Depression, at its heart a wealthy family inhabiting a shimmering art-deco world. Carole Lombard plays a rich young woman who finds a tramp (William Powell) on a toffs’ scavenger hunt and takes him home to be the butler. The title sequence alone is incredible to look at, and more sophisticated than many films made today, 85 years later.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Finland v Russia , 1.45pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1

, 1.45pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey v Wales, 4pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

4pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Italy v Switzerland, 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.10pm and 8.35pm, BBC1

8.10pm and 8.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 6.45pm, ITV

6.45pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss the final of The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – who will be King (or Queen) Pin?

