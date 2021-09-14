TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 15

On TV tonight, we head back to Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire for a new series of This Week on the Farm on Channel 5, Gyles and Sheila enjoy their last trip in Great Canal Journeys on More4 and there's more fantastic gifts made in Jay's Yorkshire Workshop on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

This Week on the Farm, 9pm, Channel 5

David Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson return to Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire as the seasons change and life in the ‘make or break’ autumn months gets very busy for farmers and brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson. As well as harvesting crops and pumpkin picking, there’s also a look at the changing face – and tech – of combine harvesters, while farmer Kate helps to rehabilitate a baby goat found in woodland, and the farm rolls out the red carpet as it prepares for a very special royal guest.

★★★ JL

Great Canal Journeys, 9pm, More4

Sheila and Gyles embrace the final stretch of their journey. (Image credit: More4)

The final jolly for Sheila and Gyles takes them along the picturesque Peak Forest Canal. They begin on dry land, trying their hand at dry-stone walling in the Peak District before discovering the history of hat-making in the town of Denton, where hats and caps have been made for more than 300 years. Next, the pair enjoy a kickabout with one of the players from Manchester City Women’s Football team and end their waterway wanderings at Burnage, a special place for Sheila as she visits the childhood home and school of her late husband, John Thaw.

★★★ JL

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, 9pm, BBC2

Jay uses his time well in the workshop. (Image credit: BBC)

The first nomination in the workshop is from Jez and Shane from Huddersfield. They want a unique gift for ‘Mr Bob,’ who runs a mental health charity for men. The team set about building a contemporary chair to thank him for his vital work. Jay also travels to Bradford to meet PC Husnain, who wants to thank his old youth worker, Sharat. Furniture maker Saf has an ambitious design for a grandfather clock to surprise Sharat. Finally, Isabelle and the team make a picture frame for caring tailor Imran. Feel good TV at its best.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wild Rose, 9pm, Film4

Jessie Buckley as Rose-Lynn. (Image credit: Film4)

First seen in BBC1’s talent contest I’d Do Anything, Jessie Buckley has since gone on to become one of our finest young actors, appearing in Chernobyl and War & Peace, as well as alongside Renée Zellweger in the film Judy. Here, she gets to showcase her singing as well as acting in this engaging, gritty drama about Rose-Lynn, a young woman just out of prison who dreams of swapping Glasgow for Nashville to become a country music star. Julie Walters co-stars as Rose-Lynn’s more down-to-earth mum.

Live Sport

Football League, Stoke City v Barnsley, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Stree t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss This Week on the Farm on TV tonight – it's a busy time for farmers and the animals are super cute!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!