TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 23rd May

It's the finale of The Pursuit of Love, Trixie's on a mission in Call the Midwife, and Jane McDonald goes Cruising down the Thames. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

Trixie becomes an unlikely radio star

Call the Midwife has never been one to shy away from controversial issues and, this week, the sensitive subject of abortion is back into the spotlight. In the UK in 1966, abortion was still illegal and, when one troubled Poplar resident takes drastic action to terminate a pregnancy, Trixie feels forced to speak out in favour of the proposed Abortion Reform Bill. After writing an impassioned letter to The Times newspaper, Trixie is then invited to speak on BBC Radio! Trixie’s actions cause some concern for Sister Julienne as the show explores the ‘religion versus science’ argument – a debate that rages on to this day.

★★★★ VW

The Pursuit of Love, 9pm, BBC1

Trouble lies ahead for Linda

Lily James has lit up the screen as effervescent Linda, and, as this delicious period drama concludes, it’s a joy to see Linda finally find the true love she has longed for, in the form of handsome French Duke Fabrice De Sauveterre. Meanwhile, Emily Beecham has been equally wonderful as Linda’s doting cousin Fanny and there’s fun to be had as she is both worried and bitterly jealous when Linda throws caution to the wind with Fabrice! But as war looms, there’s a bittersweet feel to proceedings as fresh troubles head the ladies’ way…

★★★★★ CC

Cruising With Jane McDonald, 9pm, Channel 5

Jane’s a sport at Hampton Court Palace

Jane is cruising closer to home this week as she embarks on her first voyage down the Thames. But while the location isn’t as exotic as usual, she’s not skimping on luxury. Alongside a trio of her friends, they’ve hired a five-star former barge with its own captain and crew for a leisurely and luxurious sail along the iconic river. Starting at Hampton Court Palace, they then set sail to Windsor, gently chugging along, admiring the view as they tuck in to one of many delicious meals provided by the on-board chef.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Alison Bell as Audrey

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 7.30pm, ITV

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

The second in a five-movie saga by JK Rowling, this continues the adventures of Eddie Redmayne’s wizard Newt Scamander, who travels to Paris to take on evil Grindelwald (a slightly Bowie-esque Johnny Depp). There is a gorgeous finale and a few magical set-pieces, but an unnecessarily complicated story slows it all down to a near halt at times. That said, Jude Law is great as young Dumbledore and a strong supporting cast help bring this pre-Potter tale to life.

Live sport

Motorsport: Monaco Grand Prix from 12.30pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Pursuit of Love on TV tonight – a fitting finale for Linda and Fanny?

