TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 19th May

It's Recycle Week on The Great British Sewing Bee, C4 looks at royal mums-to-be in A Very Royal Baby, and Johnny Vegas Carries on Glamping.

A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown, 9pm, C4

As the world awaits the imminent royal arrival, tonight’s documentary gives the inside story of Meghan and Harry’s baby daughter, including rumours of a home birth and what really happened at Meghan’s baby shower! It also explores how attitudes to royal pregnancies and births have changed over the past 100 years, and looks back at the earliest years of various members of the Royal Family, from their formal birth announcements, to their nannies, nurseries, diets and first outings.

★★★★ HD

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC2

It’s Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Week so the haberdashery has been emptied of fabrics and replaced with second-hand clothes. The Pattern Challenge is to make a waistcoat, ‘perfect for waiters, snooker players and footballers in court,’ jokes presenter Joe Lycett. The Transformation Challenge is to turn Army surplus into a chic woman’s outfit, and with some fabulous pieces being made, even Esme can’t resist trying one of them on and giving a twirl. The Made to Measure task is to transform pairs of old jeans into a woman’s dress and once again the results are really striking from this talented bunch.

★★★★★ JL

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, 10pm, C4

Johnny with his assistant Bev andPatricia the bus

Throughout Johnny Vegas’ journey to get his glamping site up and running, the old Maltese bus – named Patricia after his mum, who sadly died in 2019 – has been the constant. She was the first bus Johnny bought, drunk at 2am online, and she’s been nothing but a nightmare to fix up. But tonight Johnny uses the bits and bobs that have come off the old yellow bus to commission a sculpture to take pride of place at the entrance of the new Yorkshire glamping field and a seating and BBQ area. In every part of the site, which is just days from opening, Patricia is there, a perfect tribute to Johnny’s beloved mum.

★★★★ JL

The Nest, one season, BBC iPlayer/BritBox

Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack star

Line of Duty's Martin Compston (using his natural Scottish accent) and Sophie Rundle play a wealthy couple unable to conceive, who ask an 18-year-old stranger to carry a baby for them. But can they trust her? A twisty, smartly scripted Glasgow-set thriller.

The Great Gatsby, 8.40pm, Sky Cinema Drama/NOW

Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan

His much-publicised Elvis biopic with Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker is now due for release next year, and here director Baz Luhrmann brings his trademark razzle-dazzle to this glitzy Oscar-nominated version of the F Scott Fitzgerald classic. Leonardo DiCaprio is superb as Gatsby, conveying his mix of romantic yearning and steely resolve, while Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan, as his lost love Daisy, is a picture of vulnerability and shallowness. A thrilling cocktail of drama and decadence.

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa 5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League Football: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Burnley v Liverpool 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League Football: West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don't miss The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – sew entertaining!

