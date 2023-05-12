TWO main cast members confirm Emmerdale return ahead of summer storylines

Emmerdale stars Amy Walsh and Martelle Edinborough, who play Tracy Metcalfe and Suzy Merton respectively, have confirmed their return to the soap after some time away.

Tracy left Emmerdale in 2022 as actress Amy went on maternity leave following the birth of her baby with former EastEnders villain Toby Alexander-Smith over Christmas 2021.

Now, the soap star has seemingly confirmed her return to the Dales as she posted a picture with her co-star Roxy Shahidi, who plays Leyla Harding, on her Instagram Stories.

The pair were seen smiling with some yoga mats in the background as Amy reminisced on the time when they hosted online yoga classes during the pandemic.

Amy wrote alongside the snap: "Throwing down on our lunch break just like the good old days was the highlight of my day. #yogabuddies #likenotimehaspassed."

Amy Walsh is set to reprise her role as Tracy Metcalfe. (Image credit: ITV)

Her character, Tracy, left the village with her baby daughter Frankie following the breakdown of her relationship with fiancée Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) after he cheated on her and lied about it.

They were on the brink of reconciliation until she was offered a job in Nottingham to help other women with post-natal depression, from which she has also suffered.

Tracy briefly returned for Emmerdale's 50th anniversary and hooked up with Nate, before revealing that she was engaged to her boyfriend Ollie.

After having a change of heart, Tracy was hoping to rekindle their relationship. However, she was left disappointed when she realised Nate still liked Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), leading her to leave the village again.

Martelle Edinborough returned to Emmerdale as Suzy Merton after having brain surgery. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Martelle Edinborough also returned to the village after undergoing brain surgery.

Back in April, Martelle revealed that she was having surgery to treat a brain aneurysm.

She wrote on Twitter: "A few wks ago I was told an existing brain aneurysm thought to always be tiny and stable had in fact always been of a size that needed treatment.

"Not sure where the error occurred for it to take so long to highlight this but despite the initial shock, I could only receive it as a blessing and refused to allow it manifest into fear, stress & anxiety."

Martelle continued: "Yesterday, I had surgery where doctors were able to amazingly and successfully treat the aneurysm, placing a flow diverter in the artery to cut the off the blood supply to it, soon enabling it to disappear for good!"

She then posted a picture of her in a hospital bed after the operation, smiling and making a peace sign.

She captioned the snap: "This is me post-surgery Peace signs at the ready! I can’t tell you how happy and blessed I felt/feel right now! Massive, MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible doctors, nurses & support staff, you are amazing! & I am TRULY grateful to you all #Blessed @NHSuk."

This is me post surgery 😁 Peace signs at the readyyy! ✌🏽😂 I can’t tell you how happy & blessed I felt/feel rn! ☺️✨🙏🏽 Massive, MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible @NHSuk Dr’s, nurses & support staff, you are Amazing! 🌟& I am TRULY grateful to you all ❤️💫✨🙏🏽 #Blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/iw8ib15cjjApril 19, 2023 See more

After her recovery, Martelle confirmed her return to the soap as she shared two pictures on her social media.

One picture was of the Stage Door outside ITV Studios and another of her dressed as her character Suzy in the dressing room alongside the caption: "Back at it again!!! Hello Suzy!!!"

Back at it againnn!!! 😁 Hello Suzy!!!✌🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/UpwClV9tzAMay 9, 2023 See more

Upon her return to the Dales, Suzy helped Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) expose her new lover Faye after she scammed Mary for money to raise funds for a non-existent women's refuge.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).