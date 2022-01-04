'Emmerdale' star Amy Walsh on maternity leave with her boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith

Though it looked as if Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Nate Robinson were going to make it through Fiona-gate and live happily ever after with their daughter Frankie, it’s all gone wrong.

Tracy and Nate's engagement fell apart when she learned he'd cheated on her and lied about it. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate’s one-night stand with flirty Fiona has been exposed – and in a cruel twist of fate Fiona turned out to be Tracy’s sister Vanessa’s ex-girlfriend!

Nate had a one-night stand with flirty stranger Fiona and later denied any wrong doing. (Image credit: ITV)

Actor Amy Walsh who plays Emmerdale's betrayed single mum has played out her last scenes on the soap and is taking a break to look after a baby of her own!

And maternity leave couldn’t come sooner, Amy has admitted. "I’m ready for a break from work. I adore my job and I love being there but the Covid thing has made things quite a lot harder and it’s not going away any time soon. I’m quite relieved to be having a break from that side of things."

Amy Walsh who plays 'Emmerdale' favourite Tracy Metcalfe has gone on maternity leave. (Image credit: Alamy)

The actor is in a relationship with fellow soap actor, EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith – aka Walford killer Gray Atkins.

They met in 2019 when they were sat next to each other in the Strictly Come Dancing audience… and the rest is history!

Amy's boyfriend Toby plays Gray Atkins in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

With EastEnders filmed just outside London and Emmerdale outside Leeds, it’s meant a lot of to-ing and fro-ing for the in-love pair.

"My life is not the easiest because I split my time between the North and South," commented Amy. "It’s a lot of travelling and living out of a suitcase so I am so looking forward to being in one place for a prolonged amount of time just to be and to enjoy that."

However, the actor who’s been in Emmerdale since 2014 is determined to keep up with the soap while she’s off with the baby.

Amy started playing Tracy Metcalfe in 2014. (Image credit: ITV)

‘I like it on in the background when I’m cooking dinner,’ added Amy. ‘I like to keep up with what’s going on. As long as I’m not too busy doing bath and bedtime I’ll keep a toe dipped in at all times!’

While Amy is tackling motherhood, what does she think will become of her Emmerdale alter ego Tracy?

"She should go and be and do and try – and if she fails she can always come back… and she probably will do in about a year’s time," joked Amy.

"I don’t know where it will take her. Tracy needs a bit of a shake-up for sure."

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV at 7pm.