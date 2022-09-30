Emmerdale releases EXPLOSIVE 50th anniversary trailer as deadly storm threatens lives

Emmerdale has shared a dramatic new trailer for their 50th anniversary which teases the devastating storm that will wreak havoc across the village and plunge the residents' lives into danger — but who will make it out alive?

In the trailer, models of Emmerdale enemies Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) are shown brawling in a barn as thunder crashes in the background — has Cain exposed his affair with his sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and is now hellbent on revenge?

We then see a terrified Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) caught in the storm, looking up at the sky in fear.

The trailer then hints at disaster for Kim Tate (Claire King) and Will's (Dean Andrews) wedding as Kim's wedding dress is covered in muck as she holds onto her muddy shoes while standing on some rocks in the storm.

Kim Tate's wedding looks set to be destroyed. (Image credit: ITV)

With Harriet (Katherine Dow-Blyton) about to confess her love for ex Will, is Will going to jilt Kim at the altar just as the storm spirals the Dales into chaos?

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and her son Noah (Jack Downham) are then seen fearing for their lives in their car as the storm batters the village.

In a unique twist, the trailer then reveals the huge 50th birthday cake of the Emmerdale village, complete with cake topper miniatures of the residents and the famous Dales village in cake form.

Other residents caught up in the deadly storm include Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), his daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), her husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) and also Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).

As huge pieces of cake crumble to the floor, the figurines of the residents are seen screaming as they fall to the ground onto the shattered glass.

You can watch the incredible trailer below...

Tony Pipes, who is the executive creative director at ITV Creative, explained that the soap's 50th anniversary was a "landmark moment in television" and revealed more on the idea of a birthday cake for the trailer.

He said to It's Nice That (opens in new tab): “The 50th anniversary is such a landmark moment in television – it’s amazing that a show has lived in the hearts and minds of the nation for five decades. The idea of a celebration cake came from the creative Jess, who saw it as a great vehicle to tell the story of the upcoming special episode, while also celebrating its heritage.”

Matt Rhodes, the soap’s director also shared the intricate process of creating the miniature models of the characters.

“They had to stand completely motionless while we scanned them, they couldn’t move an inch as their clothes and hair were on wires to give the impression they were being battered by the high winds," he revealed.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV