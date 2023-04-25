Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk KNOCKED OUT by Faye after discovering her DARK secret
Airs Tuesday 2nd May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk is attacked by Faye who's exposed as a fraud in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Suzy's laid the seed that fundraising Faye isn't who she says she is but smitten Mary Goskirk hasn't wanted to believe it.
But when Suzy produces more evidence to prove Faye's a phoney, Mary's forced to accept she's been duped by her first-ever so-called girlfriend.
When Mary confronts Faye, the con artist turns on her, realising the game is up.
Soon, the women are tussling over an envelope stuffed with cash and it's Mary who comes off worse as Faye scarpers leaving her bleeding and out cold…
Will Faye get her comeuppance?
Across the village, eagle-eyed Nicola has spotted a gleam in Belle's eye and is convinced she's got a new love in her life.
Giddy Belle later meets her former childhood sweetheart Tom King in the Hide and urges him to tell his family he's back in the area.
Will he bite the bullet?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!