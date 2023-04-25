Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk KNOCKED OUT by Faye after discovering her DARK secret

Mary is knocked out by Faye who's rumbled as a money-grabbing con artist,

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk is attacked by Faye who's exposed as a fraud in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Suzy's laid the seed that fundraising Faye isn't who she says she is but smitten Mary Goskirk hasn't wanted to believe it.

But when Suzy produces more evidence to prove Faye's a phoney, Mary's forced to accept she's been duped by her first-ever so-called girlfriend.

When Mary confronts Faye, the con artist turns on her, realising the game is up.

Soon, the women are tussling over an envelope stuffed with cash and it's Mary who comes off worse as Faye scarpers leaving her bleeding and out cold…

Will Faye get her comeuppance?

Across the village, eagle-eyed Nicola has spotted a gleam in Belle's eye and is convinced she's got a new love in her life.

Giddy Belle later meets her former childhood sweetheart Tom King in the Hide and urges him to tell his family he's back in the area.

Belle urges Tom King to tell his family he's back in the area. (Image credit: ITV)

Will he bite the bullet?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV