Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona's mum Mary Goskirk reveals she's gay

Rhona's mum Mary Goskirk reveals she's gay… how will her daughter take it?

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk comes out in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona Goskirk is pleased with the progress she and her mum Mary have made.

When Mary arrived in the village unexpectedly Rhona took her in, secretly looking forward to the moment Mary packed her bags left. But Rhona soon learned her mum was going nowhere.

However, Mary's arrival ended up being a blessing in disguise for Rhona had another pair of hands to help out with the running of the family home – and with Marlon's care following his stroke.

Mary's been helping with Marlon's care in the wake of his stroke. (Image credit: ITV)

Having always had a rocky relationship, the mum and daughter have found themselves bonding over the weeks and are in a pretty good place.

But Mary's got a bombshell which could threaten the fragile status quo at Smithy.

During a conversation with Kim, Mary ends up getting really upset over something. As Kim probes, Rhona's mum reveals she's gay and admits she's heartbroken over a lost love.

In conversation with Kim, Mary ends up getting very upset. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim's supportive and urges Mary to talk to her daughter, who has no idea her mum is hiding a secret about her sexuality.

Will Mary have an honest chat with Rhona?

Mary tells Kim she's been hiding the fact that she's gay and has had her heart broken. (Image credit: ITV)

At the cafe, Cathy's heart lurches when Samson suggests they go together to a party they've been invited to. She's got a major crush on the Dingle lad so when he goes on to add that it's a mates' date, she's absolutely gutted.

Cathy's excited when Samson suggests they go to a party together… but he means just as mates. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Laurel surprises herself when she admits she's ready to move on from Jai and start dating.

Laurel's ready to move on from her split from Jai and start dating. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.