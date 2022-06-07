Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona's mum Mary Goskirk reveals she's gay
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 13th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk comes out in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Rhona Goskirk is pleased with the progress she and her mum Mary have made.
When Mary arrived in the village unexpectedly Rhona took her in, secretly looking forward to the moment Mary packed her bags left. But Rhona soon learned her mum was going nowhere.
However, Mary's arrival ended up being a blessing in disguise for Rhona had another pair of hands to help out with the running of the family home – and with Marlon's care following his stroke.
Having always had a rocky relationship, the mum and daughter have found themselves bonding over the weeks and are in a pretty good place.
But Mary's got a bombshell which could threaten the fragile status quo at Smithy.
During a conversation with Kim, Mary ends up getting really upset over something. As Kim probes, Rhona's mum reveals she's gay and admits she's heartbroken over a lost love.
Kim's supportive and urges Mary to talk to her daughter, who has no idea her mum is hiding a secret about her sexuality.
Will Mary have an honest chat with Rhona?
At the cafe, Cathy's heart lurches when Samson suggests they go together to a party they've been invited to. She's got a major crush on the Dingle lad so when he goes on to add that it's a mates' date, she's absolutely gutted.
Elsewhere, Laurel surprises herself when she admits she's ready to move on from Jai and start dating.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.