Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) is unexpectedly reunited with a blast-from-the-past on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



As Belle goes about her business working at the Wellness Retreat, she's unaware that a MYSTERY man is watching her.



When the mysterious figure eventually makes his presence known, Belle is shocked to see Tom King (now played by James Chase)!

WHAT is Belle's ex-boyfriend doing back in the village?



Isn't he still living in Saudi Arabia with the rest of his family?



It's not long before Belle and Tom are flirting with each other.



Tom asks Belle to go for a drink with him and there's an excited glint in her eyes!



However, while Belle may be thrilled to be reunited with her ex-boyfriend, don't forget what happened years earlier...



Tom, the son of DEAD killer, Carl King, started stalking Belle's cousin, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), after discovering she whacked him over the head with a brick and killed him in self-defence!



What kind of welcome will Tom get from the rest of the village?

What brings Tom King back to Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)



Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) makes a horrifying discovery at Mulbery Cottage, when she finds Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) lying unconscious with vomit around his mouth...



Laurel and her partner, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), were unaware that troubled teenager Marshall smuggled a bottle of vodka into his bedroom the night before and continued his dangerous binge drinking...



Laurel fears the worst as Jai phones for an ambulance.



Will the emergency services arrive in time to save Marshall?



Meanwhile, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) continues to spiral after her own binge drinking with Marshall.



After an unfortunate incident in which she lashes out at her worried dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw), Cathy continues to feel hopeless and lost.



Bob is unaware that his daughter has secretly packed a rucksack and intends to flee the village...

Laurel and Jai are shocked when they find Marshall unconscious on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Will Cathy run away from home on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) is thrown into a spin when her new lady love, Faye (Jane Gurnett), reveals she needs to return to Ecuador to help run the women's refuge.



Just as romance is blossoming between the two women, will it all be over?



But Mary faces a dilemma when Faye asks her to go with her!



WHAT will Mary decide to do?

Mary faces a dilemma on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

