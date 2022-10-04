Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe HOOKS-UP with her ex-boyfriend Nate!

It was all over between Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh) and her boyfriend, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) when she left the village for a new life in Nottingham on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now, months later, Tracy is back in the village with her and Nate's daughter, Frankie.



And it looks like there could be some SEXY unfinished business between the ex-es...



Although Nate is now dating Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) and Tracy is engaged to a guy called Ollie, that doesn't stop the former couple from having a FORBIDDEN encounter over at Tug Ghyll.



But no sooner have they hooked-up, Tracy and Nate realise they are about to be caught-in-the-act by someone!



As Nate does a runner out of the back door in nothing but his boxer shorts, will the SECRET lovers get busted?

Tracy is all mixed-up after having a SEXY time with her ex-boyfriend Nate on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) could be history since Al's unsuspecting girlfriend, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) proposed to him in front of everyone at The Woolpack.



Despite getting engaged, Al wants an answer from Chas about the future of their relationship.



But is Chas prepared to carry on being the other woman?



As Al observes Chas looking happy around her family, including recently returned son, Aaron (Danny Miller), he fears he has already lost her...

Last week, Kerry popped the question to Al on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is due to marry Kim Tate (Claire King) and become her fourth husband.



But after his stag do, Will is still feeling all mixed-up about his feelings for his ex, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton).



Will tries to backtrack on what has happened.



However, when he tries to have a heart-to-heart with Harriet, there is a charged moment between them...

Is Will in denial about his feelings for his ex Harriet on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is devastated that SOMEONE has made a complaint about him to the bishop.



It doesn't take him long to guess that it was Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) who made the anonymous phonecall.



But will Nicola deny all knowledge when Charles confronts her about her ongoing grudge against his family?

Charles suspects Nicola is behind the complaint against him on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Nicola attempt to talk her way out of trouble on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub