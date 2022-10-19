Unsolved Mysteries fans haunted by the legendary theme song

With the Halloween season upon us, there are plenty of movies and television programs available that can send chills down your spine. However, one series that seems to be surprisingly scary to streamers is actually Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.

While the cases featured in the docuseries, which released its third season on October 19, often cause viewers to go through a range of emotions that usually hover around curiosity, fans have found the theme song to be one of the most haunting things about the show. In fact, many are claiming that it just may be one of the most terrifying instrumentals to ever open a series. Before we go any further, take a listen to the frightening tune for yourself.

Now for those that know the history of the series, then you know Unsolved Mysteries is a show that’s been around for decades. It first premiered on NBC in 1987 and then bounced around on a few different networks before making its way to Netflix in 2020. With that said, we decided to look up the original theme song of the series to determine if it elicits a similar spooked response. You can check it out for yourself below.

There is little argument to be made against the fact that the Netflix iteration of the song is creepier. While the streamer managed to keep the original melody of the tune, Netflix kicked up the haunting factor by a notch, which some may find odd given the premise of the show.

Unsolved Mysteries takes a deep dive into some of the most puzzling events that have occurred in history. Sometimes a case may be about an unsolved murder, other times it may be about a missing person or it may focus on an alleged UFO sighting. The show never really gravitates to fictionally horrific content usually bookmarked as Halloween-ready. However, since the series has maintained the same tune since 2020, we doubt it’s changing anytime soon.

Unsolved Mysteries fans weigh in on the theme song

Here’s what fans have to say about the infamous theme song. From the look of things, it doesn’t sound like they’d be willing to listen to the song in the dark by themselves too often.

Anybody else get anxiety with the Unsolved Mysteries song?October 19, 2022 See more

What is the second-most gripping piece of television music next to the Unsolved Mysteries theme?October 19, 2022 See more

when i hear the new unsolved mysteries theme song i imagine every 12' skeleton is coming to lifeOctober 18, 2022 See more

The theme music for Unsolved Mysteries is the creepiest theme music of all creepy theme music. There is nothing else that compares.October 19, 2022 See more

Nothing gives me chills and makes me cautiously look around my place more than the @Unsolved Mysteries theme song. I don’t know why it’s so unsettling… but here we are.October 19, 2022 See more

Unsolved Mysteries seasons 3 is now streaming, along with the two previous seasons from Netflix.