Unsolved Mysteries volume 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the curious docuseries

In the world of docuseries, Unsolved Mysteries navigates a unique space. Primarily, this is due to the nature of the show, which is promoted in the title, the mysteries featured are "unsolved." When viewers watch the episodes, while they find themselves intrigued, they often slide into the role of detective, trying to lend their hand at solving a number of baffling events.

As the series enters its third season (or volume), the audience should prepare to see incidents featuring missing person cases, ghost sightings, uncanny "natural" phenomena and more.

Here’s everything we know about Unsolved Mysteries volume 3.

Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 has an interesting release schedule for Netflix. The first three episodes debut on Tuesday, October 18, the next three episodes debut on October 25 and the final three episodes debut on November 1.

What is Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 about?

As always, Unsolved Mysteries showcases some truly eerie, yet real incidents that have happened throughout the world. The events featured range from disappearances to homicides to supernatural anomalies to even freak occurrences in nature. Additionally, in each episode, viewers get to hear from individuals directly involved or impacted by the respective mystery.

Netflix describes volume 3 of the series by stating:

"The most recent season of the eerie and long-running documentary series tackled circumstances ranging from the mysterious death of a former White House aide to ghost sightings after a tsunami in Japan."

By the way, here’s a fun fact. The series is executive produced by Shawn Levy. Levy not only directed episodes of Stranger Things, but he’s also been tapped to direct the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 trailer

The trailer for Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 highlights a few interesting incidents that viewers will want to fully explore in the new episodes. Take a look for yourself.

How to watch Unsolved Mysteries volume 3

Unsolved Mysteries is a Netflix Original series. Those hoping to watch new episodes will want to make sure they have a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different tiers for subscribers to choose from.

Both previous volumes of Unsolved Mysteries are also available to watch on Netflix.