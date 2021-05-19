Verizon customers can get two months of Sling TV for free

If you're a new or existing subscriber to Verizon Wireless, Verizon Fios or Verizon 5G Home, you can now get two months of Sling TV service for free.

You'll need to be setting up a new Sling account for the promotion to take hold, and you'll be automatically billed once the promotional period is up. But that's the deal. (Unless you happen to live in Maine or New Mexico, in which case none of this applies to you. Sorry.)

You've got from now until Feb. 19, 2022, to take advantage of the offer.

There are three Sling TV plans from which you can choose. They are:

Two months of Sling Blue or Sling Orange. Each has its own set of channels, with a little bit of overlap. And each has its own set of extra that you can add on later. Sling Orange and Sling Blue cost $35 separately if you only get one, or $50 a month if you choose to have both.

Two months of Sling International. You can pick one of the 14 available services; prices vary.

Three months of Sling Latino. You can pick and two services worth up to $15 a month.

To get the free Sling TV service, you'll sign in via your My Verizon account. (There are more details on the various methods here.)

Once you're all set up you can choose to add any additional Sling TV services that you want, but you'll have to prepay for them. But that'll allow you to have both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (which is the way a lot of folks go), or add on a Sling Extra package.

Sling TV is presumed to be the third largest live TV streaming service in the United States, with some 2.3 million subscribers as of April 2021.