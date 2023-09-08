Virgin River fans slam 'worst season ever' as Mel suffers more heartache

Virgin River season 5 fans are furious after Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) was hit with more devastation as she suffered another heartbreaking miscarriage.

Mel and her fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) were on cloud nine at the prospect of welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Due to Mel's history of miscarriages and stillbirth, her pregnancy was considered high-risk, so she decided to quit her job at the clinic to focus on her baby's needs.

However, when a catastrophic wildfire raged through town, Mel returned to the surgery to help Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) and Dr Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) with the overflow of injured patients.

While she tended to the residents, she went to the restroom and discovered she was bleeding.

Mel tragically lost her baby girl during the wildfire. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

At the busy clinic, a terrified Mel rushed to the exam room to give herself an ultrasound. She was soon interrupted by Doc and even agreed to lead the clinic in his absence, despite being at her lowest point.

Mel was then forced to put on another brave face when an oblivious Muriel St. Claire (Teryl Rothery) walked in asking her questions. After she left, Mel turned on the ultrasound machine and made the heartbreaking discovery that she had lost her baby as no fetal heart rate appeared.

The nurse practitioner broke down in tears, before she pulled herself together and went back to treating patients — even running into a burning building to save Ava (Libby Olser) and her baby Chloe.

Mel has already faced many hardships regarding motherhood, having had multiple miscarriages and a stillbirth. In season 3, Mel discovered that she was pregnant again, but wasn't sure if the father was Jack or her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies). In Virgin River season 4, it was revealed that Jack was the father.

Outraged fans branded this series as "the worst season ever" and were angry that Mel's dreams of motherhood were destroyed once again...



The writers blew virgin river this season why allow Mel to get pregnant again to take the baby away AGAIN. I hate it ugh worse season ever 😩 #VirginRiverSeptember 7, 2023 See more

WHAT IS THE REASON FOR MEL TO GET PREGNANT ONLY TO LOSE THE BABY AGAIN?? #VirginRiver pic.twitter.com/IfnAV6BfrrSeptember 7, 2023 See more

First off, why do that to Mel and Jack? What’s the reason?? Just why #VirginRiver pic.twitter.com/pb9p4XXjRZSeptember 8, 2023 See more

I'm so mad watching #VirginRiver. Cus what was the reason? Why do that to Mel again? Why do that to viewers? We went through Charmaine and the season 4 "whose the daddy" storyline for nothing. pic.twitter.com/2K5f3RIxrOSeptember 7, 2023 See more

Virgin River season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.