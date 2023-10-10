Virgin River showrunner teases who Mel's father is and if we've met him before

Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has hinted at the identity of Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) mysterious father and if we've met him before.

While Virgin River season 5 part 1 finally gave us an answer to the huge cliffhanger of who is the father of Charmaine's twins? The new series sent shockwaves throughout the fandom yet again after it ended on another bombshell — who is Mel's father in Virgin River?

In the final episode of Virgin River season 5, Mel and her fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) were decorating their cabin for the Christmas holidays.

The nurse practitioner was talking to her sister Joey on the phone, who told her about some love letters she found between their mother and an unknown man in Virgin River.

“Mom was having an affair with someone in Virgin River. And I think this guy might be your father," Joey told a stunned Mel.

Virgin River fans think that Doc Mullins could be Mel's dad. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

As we wait for part 2 in November to get any answers to this mystery, this hasn't stopped fans from trying to work out the identity of Mel's dad — with many suspecting that Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) is her father.

"I think the fun of the two upcoming episodes is looking around and realizing it could be anybody in Virgin River," Patrick told Glamour.

However, when Glamour asked him if the audience had already met Mel's father, Patrick remained tight-lipped and didn't give anything away.

He said: "I don't want to reveal."

Although he did rule out one Virgin River resident and it will come as a huge relief to fans.

"I think Brothers and Sisters went there for an episode and it gets a little ick. So other than Jack's dad, everybody else is a suspect," Patrick shared.

Mel and her fiancé Jack Sheridan. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Patrick also revealed how much of the storyline will be explored in the "lighter" holiday episodes.

He teased: "The holiday episodes are a little bit lighter, and we wanted to play a little more comedy after the weight of this season. It felt like, if we're going to give a holiday gift to the audience, let's make it a fun one. So part of what Mel and Jack are going through in those two episodes is like the scavenger hunt through Virgin River trying to track down the man who is her biological father. They're going from clue to clue."

Virgin River season 5 part 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.