Virgin River star reveals the most random place she's been spotted

Virgin River star Zibby Allen has revealed the most random place she's been spotted by fans.

Zibby plays the much-loved Brie Sheridan, who is the younger sister of Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). During the series, Brie was in a relationship with bad boy favorite Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), but was left traumatized by the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of her former colleague, lawyer Don (James Kot) for years.

However, in Virgin River season 5, she bravely faced her attacker and took the witness stand against Don to get the justice she deserved.

Sadly, Brie and Brady's romance came to an end in season 5 after she broke up with him and started dating Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini).

As we excitedly wait for Virgin River season 5 part 2 to land on Netflix, Tudum released a video of the iconic cast thanking their fans for all their support.

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

In the video, the Virgin River stars gushed about their fans as Zibby shared: "I've never been approached by a kinder fan base."

Zibby then went on to add that she was approached by fans in a rather unexpected place.

She explained: "I was in Ireland, visiting Giant's Causeway and three people hiked up to me and they're like 'We knew it was you, Brie.' And I was like, 'What? Wait. We're in nature right now.'

"They're like, 'Virgin River, it's like we're livin' there.' I'm like, 'This is the cutest.'"

Zibby revealed that the fans feel like they are a part of the Virgin River family, saying: "They all feel sort of like this extension of Virgin River. They're like Virgin River family."

Brie Sheridan and Mike Valenzuela in Virgin River. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While Virgin River season 5 part 1 finally gave us the answer to who is the father of Charmaine's twins? The new series sent fans wild after it ended on another shocking cliffhanger — who is Mel's father in Virgin River?

We'll have to wait until November 30 to find out who the mystery man could be, with the festive trailer teasing that Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) biological father is "still right here in Virgin River."

Virgin River season 5 part 2 will release on Netflix on Thursday, November 30. All ten episodes of Virgin River season 5 part 1 are available to watch on Netflix now.