Vizio adds 10 more channels to its free SmartCast options

Vizio today announced that it's adding 10 more channels to its free (ad-based) SmartCast platform. That's where you'll go when you hit the Vizio button on your Vizio TV's remote control.

And the timing could be better. Vizio says usage of its free offerings was up 88 percent the first week of April compared to the last week of March, and up 108 percent the first week of April compared to the first week of March.

The additions include content from tech from Wired, fashion from GQ, Glamour and Vogue, food and travel from Tastemade and Condé Nast Traveler, laughs from Funny of Die and Mystery Science Theater 3000, and small-screen games from the Game Show Central and World Poker Tour.

To get the new content, just make sure your Vizio TV has the latest software. Then get to watching.

VIZIO Adds Lifestyle, Fashion and Comedy Content on Award-Winning SmartCast™ TV Platform

Hundreds of 24-Hour Streaming Channels Available Free for U.S. Customers

Irvine Calif. – May 13, 2020 – VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and America's #1 Sound Bar company[2], today announced the launch of ten new lifestyle, DIY, fashion, travel and comedy channels to millions of viewers across America.

As TV usage continues to surge and interest in "comfort food TV" is at an all-time high, VIZIO SmartCast TV's free ad supported apps and streaming TV services were up 88% the last week of April compared to the first week of March before stay-at-home advisories changed viewing behaviors. Even more, attention to free ad-supported TV channels and apps were up 108%[3] in April 2020 versus the first week of March as people develop new viewing habits and discover new content options.

Beginning today, VIZIO SmartCast users can now:

Get the latest celebrity and lifestyle news from Vanity Fair and Young Hollywood or learn about the latest innovations happening in tech from WIRED

Tune in for fashion, career, and lifestyle inspiration with GQ, Glamour and Vogue

Explore the world of food and travel with Tastemade and Condé Nast Traveler

Enjoy non-stop comedy from popular channel, Funny or Die and geek out with the beloved cult TV show, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)

Catch the best classic and revived game shows on Game Show Central and internationally televised high-stakes poker tournaments on World Poker Tour

This news comes on the heels of VIZIO's recent news announcing 30 new free streaming channels. VIZIO's free streaming channels complement VIZIO's WatchFreeTM service, powered by Pluto, which now features hundreds of free streaming TV channels of news, movies, sports and more.

In addition to free content, VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, NBC, CBS All Access, YouTubeTV and others. It also offers access to endless entertainment thanks to support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen.

VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content that automatically update, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their home.