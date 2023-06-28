Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry reveals all on 'epic' return for Netflix show

Warrior Nun creator Simon Berry has confirmed that the much-loved Netflix series is set to make a comeback after all.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Warrior Nun showrunner explained that the decision to bring Warrior Nun back from cancellation had been made because of the series' passionate fans. Viewers have been campaigning and petitioning Netflix to bring the show back ever since it was canceled in December 2022 after just two seasons.

He also teased that the YA series' next season would be 'more EPIC than you could imagine', alongside a GIF of one of the show's menacing creatures.

He wrote: "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!"

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3qJune 28, 2023 See more

The series' cancellation was originally confirmed by Barry back in December. At the time, he tweeted: "I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun - my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Fans were quick to call for Warrior Nun season 3, and their reaction to the show's cancellation was clear.

A Change.org petition started at the time has garnered over 120,000 signatures, and the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun has consistently cropped up under new Netflix announcements on social media ever since.

There's even evidence that fans were planning to cancel their Netflix plans in the wake of Warrior Nun's cancellation, as searches for the phrase "cancel Netflix" shot up 745% (according to Google Trends data) around the time the streamer originally pulled the plug.

Hopefully, we'll hear more about Warrior Nun season 3 before much longer. In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons on Netflix.

