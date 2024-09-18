How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 online from anywhere now

Like an old friend, the Yorkshire-set drama Only Creatures Great and Small is coming home to Channel 5 in the UK. Viewers will be reunited with the beloved Herriot family from Thursday, September 19, as they pull together amidst the uncertainty of World War II. Full of humor and heart, our guide below explains how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 5 picks up a few months after the birth of baby James. It’s 1941 and new dad James (Nicholas Ralph) is doing his bit to protect kith and kin while stationed at RAF Abingdon.

Meanwhile, Siegfried (Samuel West), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), and Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) are keeping the home fires of Skeldale House burning: tending the rural community’s ailing animals and helping Helen (Rachel Shenton) with the newborn.

Against the backdrop of global conflict, fans can expect more than a few emotional reunions. Herriot Snr looks to be sent home after being told that he "might be of more use elsewhere." But we’re most excited to confirm that Callum Woodhouse, who plays Siegfried’s roguish younger sibling Tristan, will be back on our screens after an entire season AWOL. War may be raging throughout Europe, but – for a time – our Skeldale family are together again.

Ready for a steaming hot brew of comfort TV? Just read on as we break down how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 online from anywhere in our guide below.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small S5 for free

In the UK, you can watch and stream All Creatures Great and Small season 5 for free on Channel 5 and My5 from Thursday, September 19, 2024. Episode 1 premieres at 9pm UK time.

As with prior seasons, there will be 6 episodes in total airing one per week, in addition to a holiday special set to be released at the end of the year.

See below for our full episode release date and time schedule.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small S5 online in the US

US viewers will be able to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 from "early 2025". It’s available through PBS Masterpiece, where each season garners millions of viewers, and incoming seasons tend to debut in January – so Herriot fans can expect an awesome New Year’s treat soon.

PBS Masterpiece allows you to enjoy the series live or on-demand free for 14-days after they first air. However, if you want to watch episodes at your leisure – and enjoy the “pastoral perfection” of the first four seasons too – you’ll need to sign-up for PBS Passport and make a donation to your local station of around $5 a month / $60 per year.

Another option? Amazon Prime members can purchase PBS Masterpiece as an add-on channel with their main membership. Amazon Prime is $14.99 after your 30 day free trial, while PBS Masterpiece costs $5.99 a month – but again, only after the channel’s own 7-day free trial promo.

Currently out of the country? Download a VPN as described below to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 on your usual streaming service (i.e. My5 in the UK), just like you would back home.

Can I watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 online in Australia?

All Creatures Great and Small is exclusive to BritBox in Australia. There’s no official word on the season 5 release date in Oz. However, as there was only a five day delay between the broadcast of season 4 on Channel 5 and the arrival of those episodes on BritBox, fans Down Under shouldn't have a very long wait before season 5 lands.

Until then, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on BritBox, alongside dozens of other hit TV series. BritBox offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers too. After that, it's AU$9.99 a month, or AU$99.99 for a whole year.

A UK citizen away from home? You can still watch the show for free on My5 from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as we explain just below.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online from anywhere with a VPN

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What is the episode schedule of All Creatures Great and Small season 5?

Season 5 of this picturesque drama debuts on Thursday, September 19. As always, there will be six main episodes plus one Christmas special: the same arrangement since this modern adaptation began back in 2020.

See below for the full episode schedule is listed below. NB: the broadcast date of Christmas special will be confirmed at a later date.

Episode 1: Thursday, September 19 at 9 pm UK

Episode 2: Thursday, September 26 at 9 pm UK

Episode 3: Thursday, October 3 at 9 pm UK

Episode 4: Thursday, October 10 at 9 pm UK

Episode 5: Thursday, October 17 at 9 pm UK

Episode 6: Thursday, October 24 at 9 pm UK

2024 Christmas Episode: TBC