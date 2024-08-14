How to watch Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 online: stream from anywhere

Celebrity Race Around The World season 2 premieres on Wednesday, August 14. The famous faces have none of the trappings of modern life, never mind luxuries, and are thrown in the deep end with instructions to reach their final destination in the quickest possible time. Admit it, you're only watching because it's fun to watch celebrities suffer...

Quick links Time: 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST (Tues)

UK: BBC iPlayer (free)

The second series of Celebrity Race Across The World will see contestants (a celeb and a plus one) dropped in Belém, Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon. Five checkpoints across the length of South America later they are expected to cross the finish line in Frutillar in Southern Chile. That's the Andes by the way. Will they all make it?

This year the celebs are model and actress Kelly Brook with husband Jeremy Parisi, BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills with husband (fiancé during filming) Sam Vaughan, TV Presenter Jeff Brazier with son Freddie and Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni with cousin Mary Ellen. Read on to find out what they expect and the tactics they intend to use in a bid to be the fastest couple to finish.

How to watch Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 online in the UK for free

Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 premieres on BBC One on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 pm BST. And then every Wednesday at the same time subsequently. The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer the same day. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 online in the US?

Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 will not be available in the US.

However, UK citizens outside the country can use a VPN to watch Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 via BBC iPlayer. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 online in Australia?

Celebrity Race Across The World season 2 is not available Down Under at the time of writing but if you're a Brit there for work or on vacation and looking to stream the show via BBC iPlayer, you’ll need a VPN.

