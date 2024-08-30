How to watch Dead and Buried online or on TV

What would you do if you came face-to-face with the man who killed your brother 20 years ago? That's the premise of Dead and Buried — an intense, addictive new series set in Ireland that premieres in the UK on Monday, September 2.

Dead and Buried is available to watch for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Dead and Buried from anywhere with a VPN.

Two decades on from her brother's death, Cathy (Annabel Scholey) has largely managed to bury the trauma. But it comes rushing back in a devastating flood when she bumps into his killer, Michael (Colin Morgan).

Digging into Michael's social media profile, she soon finds out that he's been out of prison for years and has built a comfortable new life for himself. That only makes Cathy's pain and resentment develop even more acutely, as she bears witness to all the things Michael has that were denied her beloved brother. And the only thing that will help numb the pain, Cathy believes, is revenge.

"As Cathy’s obsession grows," says the official blurb for the show, "dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life." But in playing this dangerous game, will Cathy find out that the odds are stacked against her?

It's a four-part drama that's sure to have you captivated until the very end. Here's how to watch Dead and Buried online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Dead and Buried in the UK for free

BBC One Northern Ireland is airing Dead and Buried on TV in the UK, with episodes going out on Mondays at 10.40 pm UK from September 2. If you want to watch online or on-demand, all four episodes will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from 10 pm UK on Monday, September 2. You'll find our choice of the best TV dramas on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC One Northern Ireland and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN (such as NordVPN) to help you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details. For viewers in Ireland, Dead and Buried will go out at the same time as in the UK on Virgin Media One and the online Virgin Media Play streaming service.

Can I watch Dead and Buried in the US?

This Ireland-set drama has not been given a release date in the US. If it proves popular, we suspect it may eventually end up on BritBox — the streaming service that specializes in UK TV — but it has not been listed among its new programming so far.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK and want to watch Dead and Buried on the BBC iPlayer as normal, then we recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained below...

In the UK, Dead and Buried premieres on BBC One — in Northern Ireland only — at 10.40 pm UK on Monday, September 2. The subsequent three episodes will go out on that channel at the same time on the following Mondays.

All four episodes of Dead and Buried will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from 10 pm UK on Monday, September 2.

No release has been announced for the US.

All you need to know about Dead and Buried

Is there a trailer for Dead and Buried? Ireland's Virgin Media Television has released this official trailer for Dead and Buried:

What is the Dead and Buried cast? Colin Morgan as Michael McAllister

Annabel Scholey as Cathy McDaid

Niamh Walsh as Lena McAllister

Joanne Crawford as Dr. Kennedy

Owen Roe as Jack Sullivan

Waj Ali as Raymie McDaid

Micheal Hanna as Andrew McAllister

Ruairí Leneghan as Gary Bowman

Kerri Quinn as Sally Bowman

Declan Rodgers as Detective Cooper

Lewis Brophy as Terry

Oskar Smith as Young Michael

Annie McIlwaine as Young Cathy

Who plays Cathy in Dead and Buried? Cathy McDaid — Dead and Buried's lead character — is played by 40-year-old English actress Annabel Scholey. Having appeared on the stage and screen for more nearly 20 years, Scholey has a long list of UK TV credits. Her breakthrough came as a recurring role in the first series of Being Human. Most recently, she has appeared in The Serial Killer's Wife, The Sixth Commandment, Doctor Who: Flux, The Salisbury Poisonings and The Split.

Is Dead and Buried based on a novel? Although scriptwriter Colin Bateman is also a novelist, having previously released more than 30 books, Dead and Buried is not adapted from a novel. It is an original script for the screen.

How many episodes are in Dead and Buried? There are four episodes in Dead and Buried, with each instalment roughly one hour long.