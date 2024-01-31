Dead and Buried: cast, plot and everything we know

Filming has begun on Dead and Buried, a four-part "psychological drama" starring Colin Morgan and Annabel Scholey.

A joint production between BBC Northern Ireland and Virgin Media Television, the show tells the story of a woman who's consumed by her desire for revenge against the man who killed her brother.

Written and directed by Colin Bateman, a Northern Irish novelist and screenwriter who penned films such as The Journey and Driven, the series will be directed by Laura Way, who previously worked with Scholey on last year's Paramount Plus drama, The Serial Killer's Wife.

“Very excited that Dead and Buried is coming to television," said Colin Bateman in an official press release. "It's been a fascinating journey from the original short story, to the one-woman stage show, and now expanded into an exciting four-part drama.

"Although it has changed greatly, the actual conundrum at the heart of the story is universal and timeless - what do you do if you meet someone who has prospered after murdering one of your loved ones? Do you say something? Do you do something? How would you react?”

Set on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the series will film in both countries in the early months of 2024.

The four-part series could potentially be on our screens later this year, but a release date of early 2025 is most likely. We'll let you know when we hear more.

Dead and Buried plot

An official synopsis reads...

"Outside the supermarket with her young son, Cathy encounters Michael — the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier. Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

"Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life."

Dead and Buried cast

Northern Irish star Colin Morgan, who's well-known for his roles in Channel 4 drama Humans, action film Dead Shot and Oscar-winning Kenneth Branagh biopic Belfast, will play Michael.

"I'm delighted to be embarking on Colin Bateman's dark, funny and compulsive new drama Dead And Buried," says Colin. "There's a brilliant team working on this and it already feels incredibly exciting, I can't wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path."

Annabel Scholey, who starred in BBC dramas The Split and The Salisbury Poisonings, before playing the title character in Paramount Plus drama, The Serial Killer's Wife, stars as Cathy.

“Cathy is a wonderfully complex character and I'm excited to be bringing her to life and to taking her to dark places with this brilliant team," explains Annabel. "Laura Way is a director I’ve worked with before and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it’s very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story.”

Other cast members include Kerri Quinn (Hope Street), Waj Ali (Carnival Row), Owen Roe (Vikings) and Niamh Walsh (The Sandman).

Dead and Buried trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!