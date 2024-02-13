How to watch FBI season 6 online or on TV: stream the Dick Wolf police procedural from anywhere

A fast-paced drama about the inner workings of a New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI was created by Emmy Award magnet Dick Wolf as a spin-off to his hugely successful Law & Order series.

If you're sniffing around for ways to catch its return, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch FBI season 6 when it debuts on Tuesday, February 13.

If you’re still getting over the emotional rollercoaster of Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and her newborn, you’ll want to strap in for FBI season 6, which has promised a bombshell. The stars of the show have teased the loss of a family member, one that stands to set off a traumatic chain of events.

As well as some hugely exciting crossovers with its FBI stablemates, this season will also delve more into the personal lives of Maggie Bell’s team. The good news for fans is that most of the regular characters are back, for now at least.

Reprising their roles are Missy Peregrym as Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, John Boyd as Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace.

Here's how to watch FBI season 6 online. Continue reading to find all the necessary info to help you tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch FBI season 6 in the US

FBI season 6 is set to debut on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 pm ET/PT, on the CBS cable channel. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week. There's no need to worry if you don't have access to CBS, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS, which will of course include streaming access to FBI season 6.

Your other option is to sign up for Paramount Plus, the CBS streaming service that lets you watch CBS online (depending on where you are). Paramount Plus is also set to offer episodes of FBI season 6 as soon as they air on cable, so you can stream them at your leisure.

Can you watch FBI season 6 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for FBI season 6 in the UK.

Previous seasons have been televised on Sky Witness, but seeing as season 5 only started airing in the UK last August – 11 months after it came out in the US – Brits could have a lengthy wait on their hands.

If you're keen to watch the show as soon as possible, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch FBI season 6 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch FBI season 6, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like FBI season 6 even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.