How to watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 online and on TV from anywhere

Unpacking eight true crime cases that might have gone unsolved if it wasn't for forensic science, including the now-infamous Pembrokeshire murders, Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 premieres on Monday, October 14 in the UK. Don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

Every facet of each Forensics: Catching the Killer case is regaled in depth by those who lived through them, from the forensic specialists and police officers, to family members, friends, witnesses and journalists, making each episode both fascinating and heartbreaking in equal measure.

One of the cases featured is that of eight-year-old Sarah Payne, whose abduction and murder at the hands of a previously convicted child sex offender inspired Sarah's Law, which allows parents of young children to find out if somebody in contact with them has a record of child sexual offences. Sarah's mother, Sara Payne was subsequently found to have been targeted in the News of the World phone hacking scandal.

Here's how to watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 in the UK

Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 premieres at 9 pm UK time on Monday, October 14 on Sky Crime, with new episodes airing in the same slot each week.

Sky TV costs roughly £26 per month (the price varies depending on how long you sign up for), so it isn't cheap, but various Sky TV deals sweeten the pot for new subscribers. Now TV is a cheaper option but you won’t be able to watch the show on live channels.

Can I watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 in the US?

None of the previous seasons of Forensics: Catching the Killer have aired in the US yet, so it's unlikely that season 4 will buck the trend anytime soon.

If you're currently visiting the US from the UK and want to watch Forensics: Catching the Killer, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below.

Can I watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 in Australia?

It doesn't look like any episodes of Forensics: Catching the Killer have reached Australia. However, if you are a Brit Down Under you can always use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere. Details below.

Can I watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 in New Zealand?

Season 3 of Forensics: Catching the Killer is currently airing on Sky Go in New Zealand so we'd expect season 4 to show up there at some point – but there's no release date as yet.

How to watch Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4 from anywhere with a VPN

How many episodes are in Forensics: Catching the Killer season 4? Season 4 of Forensics: Catching the Killer will comprise eight episodes in total. The season finale will air on Monday, December 2 in the UK.