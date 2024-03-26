Grand Indian Hotel is a Channel 4 documentary series that takes viewers behind the scenes at one of the world's most exclusive hotel groups. It starts on Monday, March 25 at 8pm and you can stream all episodes for FREE in the UK on Channel 4. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Grand Indian Hotel from anywhere with a VPN .

With the popularity of shows such as Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby showing no sign of abating, it's clear that many of us are fascinated by the inner workings of the world's most luxurious hotels.

Mix that with the lives of India’s super-rich and you have Grand Indian Hotel, a new four-part series from Channel 4.

While all hotels play host to fabulous human stories, this one sees frazzled staff attempting to deal with incontinent elephants and the pressure brought about by a lavish banquet for the Maharaja of Jaipur.

Read on for how to watch Grand Indian Hotel online and from anywhere, we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch the Grand Indian Hotel in the UK for free

The Grand Indian Hotel airs on both Channel 4 and its streaming service. It's a free service provided you have a valid TV license.

You can also upgrade to the premium tier (Channel4+) for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch Grand Indian Hotel in the US?

As with Australia, there are no plans to show Grand Indian Hotel in the US but Brits abroad can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service, as we explain here.

Can I watch Grand Indian Hotel in Australia?

Unfortunately, Grand Indian Hotel will not air live in Australia but Brits on holiday Down Under can watch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Grand Indian Hotel from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the Grand Indian Hotel on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favourite VPN is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.