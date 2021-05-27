'Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels' on C4 — start date, premise, trailer and all you need to know

Britain's Most Luxurious Hotels is heading to Channel 4, taking us inside three of the country's most prestigious and highly sought after hotels. The three-part series is created by Spun Gold TV, who will close in on these hotels and give us access behind their doors to learn more about those who work and stay there.

Daniela Neumann, MD of Spun Gold TV says: “This has been an extraordinary year for hotels and we have been given remarkable access throughout to see how three of Britain’s most luxurious hotels have fared — with and without guests. This is the perfect escapist series for all of us sitting at home and longing for a mini-break or holiday and the best rooms and service money can buy.”

Here's what we know so far...

The first episode of Britain's Most Luxurious Hotels airs on Sunday 30 May at 8pm. Episodes will also be available on demand via All4.

Which hotels are featured in Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels?

Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels will focus on three hotels in the UK. The first is The Langham, a five star hotel which is home to London’s biggest suite and the iconic afternoon tea. There's also plenty of amenities including a health club membership and a large swimming pool.

The second is Corinthia, which is arguably London's most extravagant hotel. High profile guests have included the Obamas, the Clintons and Beyoncé, and celebrated chef Tom Kerridge, runs Kerridge’s Bar and Grill at the hotel. No expense is spared here, with the chandelier in the foyer alone costing £1million!

Finally, the third hotel is Hampshire's Chewton Glen, which has been voted as Britain's Top Hotel. This is the first time a TV crew will set foot inside this luxurious building, with previous celebrity guests including music legends Mick Jagger and Elton John.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels, but we'll let you know if that changes.