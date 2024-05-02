How to watch Granite Harbour season 2 online: live stream Scottish police drama FREE on BBC iPlayer

The hit police procedural series is back, plunging viewers once again into the dark heart of Aberdeen’s Major Investigations Team. And this time, DC Davis Lindo and DI “Bart” Bartlett are dealing with not one, but TWO troubling murder cases. The entire, three episode boxset arrives on BBC iPlayer Thursday, May 2, and our guide below explains how to watch Granite Harbour season 2 online right now.

In the UK, viewers can watch Granite Harbour online for FREE. And, if you’re away from home, don't fret: you can watch Granite Harbour season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Granite Harbour was a huge success when it debuted in 2022. Introducing former RMP sergeant and detective-in-training Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) as he helps to solve the murder of an oil tycoon alongside his necktie-wearing partner DI Bart (Hannah Donaldson), the Aberdeen-set series amassed a whopping 7.6 million streams.

Taking on writing duties this season are Rob Fraser (Tin Star), Ciara Conway (Channel 4’s Screw), and Jillian Mannion, while lead actors Simpson (Andor, Small Axe) and Donaldson (Irvine Welsh’s Crime) return as the central duo. They’re rejoined by some familiar faces from MIT: among them Dawn Steele (Shetland) as DCI Cora MacMillan, and Bhav Joshi (Vigil) as the peevish DI Jaiyush Mallick.

This time around, the stakes are higher than ever. Following the death of a crime kingpin’s fixer, a new drug floods the streets that could spark a deadly turf war. On top of that, Lindo is sent to investigate the death of a stowaway on a Norwegian cargo ship . The case brings him dangerously close to a perilous truth, and the discovery of corruption within the MIT’s own ranks.

Fancy yourself a fan of nail-biting police procedurals? Then keep reading for how to watch Granite Harbour season 2 online and absolutely free from anywhere. You’ll find all the information you need below.

How to watch Granite Harbour season 2 FREE in the UK

You can watch Granite Harbour season 2 when it lands on BBC iPlayer on Thursday, May 2. All three episodes will be available to stream immediately on the service, and 100% free. Alternatively, if you prefer a linear TV option, then BBC Scotland will broadcast episodes weekly each Thursday from May 2, at 10 pm UK. Episodes will also air a day later in the UK on BBC One, every Friday at 8 pm UK time. For those watching with iPlayer on-demand, the entire series will be available to stream from May 2 as a box set. Note that if you’re watching live, then you'll need to be in possession of a valid TV license. We’ve provided a full episode release date and time schedule below.

Can I watch Granite Harbour season 2 online in the US?

Although BritBox is the U.S. home of Granite Harbour, no release date has been given yet for its sophomore season. As there was a seven-to-eight month gap between its BBC broadcast and its eventual arrival in the States, we’d expect a similarly lengthy wait before the most recent episodes are available.

When it does arrive, you’ll want a subscription to BritBox. There’s a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers. When that expires, membership costs $8.99 a month, or you can opt for the $89.99 annual plan.

UK fans visiting the US can always watch episodes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN. Details further down.

Can I watch Granite Harbour season 2 online FREE in Australia?

Aussies wanting to watch Granite Harbour season 2 online might have to wait a while. The first three episodes were added to Acorn TV in October 2023, but we haven’t had any indication when the streamer plans to add the latest three instalments to the platform.

Acorn TV offers the best of British TV and beyond. There’s a 7-day free trial available to new members. When that runs out, you can get a monthly subscription for AU$6.99 a month, or AU$69 a year.

How to watch Granite Harbour season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Granite Harbour season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Season 2 of Granite Harbour will arrive on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, May 2, with the entire season – all three, hour-long episodes – ready to stream immediately. New episodes will also get their terrestrial debut on BBC Scotland later the same day, as well as being broadcast on BBC One weekly from Friday, May 3.

See the release schedule below for individual dates and broadcast times:

Episode 1 – airs May 2, 10 pm UK on BBC Scotland

Episode 1 – airs May 3, 8 pm UK on BBC One

Episode 2 – airs May 9, 10 pm UK on BBC Scotland

Episode 2 – airs May 10, 8 pm UK on BBC One

Episode 3 – airs May 16, 10 pm UK on BBC Scotland

Episode 3 – airs May 17, 8 pm UK on BBC One

Is there a Granite Harbour season 2 trailer?

You'll find a trailer for Granite Harbour season 2 on the BBC One website here. And to refresh your memory, we've provided the season 1 trailer for you to watch below: