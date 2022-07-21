Screw season 2: everything we know

Screw season 2 is headed to Channel 4 soon, following the success of the first instalment which impressed TV fans called "unpredictable".

The prison comedy-drama stars the likes of Derry Girls favourite Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Love Actually's Nina Sosanya, and Line of Duty's Faraz Ayub, and these characters are expected to return for another round.

Creator and writer Rob Williams spoke about Screw season 2, saying: "I'm absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to dig deeper into the complicated characters on C Wing — we have a lot more stories to tell — and to continue working with the incredible team at Channel 4."

Caroline Hollick from Channel 4 added: "We're thrilled to welcome back the staff and prisoners of C Wing. Rob has created an iconic Channel 4 prison series with a fantastic cast and we can't wait to jump back into the drama, humanity and humour of life behind bars..."

Here's everything we know about Screw season 2 so far.

We don't have a release date for Screw season 2 so far but watch this space as we'll keep you updated when we know more.

Filming is set to commence soon in Glasgow's Kelvin Hall, but that's about all we know so far. Meanwhile, episodes of season 1 are available on demand via All4. There's no US release details as yet.

Screw season 2 plot

According to the series producers, the season 2 plot is: "After the tragic events of the season 1 finale, our team of embattled prison officers, led by Leigh Henry, are determined to make a fresh start. But as those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn't always simple. With changes at the very top and fresh faces both on the wing and in the staff room, Leigh's new bond with Rose — and the secrets they share — will be tested to the limit.

"As the whole team struggles to make a difference to the complicated lives in their care, rumors of an undercover policeman on the wing not only threatens order at Long Marsh, but could blow open a criminal plot involving at least one of our officers. And one way or another, the truth will come out..."

Screw season 2 cast

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Nina Sosanya are set to reprise their roles as Rose and Leigh. (Image credit: C4)

The main cast are all expected to return for Screw season 2, so Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Nina Sosanya will be joined by Faraz Ayub, Stephen Wight, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkley, in the roles of prison officers.

We don't know if there are any new additions to the cast in season 2 just yet, but if any are announced we'll let you know right here.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!