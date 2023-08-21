Granite Harbour season 2: cast and everything we know so far

Granite Harbour season 2 is heading back to our screens next year, following the success of the first instalment in 2022.

Granite Harbour season 1 was a BBC iPlayer favourite with 7.6 million streams, and fans will be pleased to know that new episodes are heading our way.

Speaking about the series return, Gavin Smith, Executive Producer, BBC Scotland said: "We’re delighted to have Granite Harbour return to BBC Scotland and can’t wait to see Aberdeen shining on screen next year. Lindo and Bart are a great double-act detective duo and we’re excited to see what crime they come against this time around.

"The first series of Granite Harbour was an iPlayer success story for the North East and BBC Scotland will continue to develop and support scripted content representing different areas of Scotland."

Season 2 will be written by Rob Fraser (Tin Star), Ciara Conway (Holby City) and Writers Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion (Death in Paradise).

Here's everything we know about Granite Harbour season 2...

Granite Harbour season 2 will premier on the BBC Scotland channel, followed by BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.

We don't have a confirmed release date for season 2 yet, but in the meantime, Granite Harbour season 1 is available on iPlayer.

Granite Harbour season 2 plot

Granite Harbour season 2 "will see Lindo and Bart called to the harbour to investigate the origins of a new crime wave sweeping the city", so we should be dealing with a brand new mystery.

However, we don't have specific plot details so we will have to wait patiently for those to be announced.

Season 1 followed Lindo after he'd completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, and now dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the North East of Scotland, where he must quickly adapt to his new life in the city, and the story continued from there.

So season 2 is likely to look a bit different as these characters develop, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Granite Harbour season 2 cast

Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson in Granite Harbour season 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Romario Simpson returns as RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and Hannah Donaldson will reprise her role as DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett.

Romario Simpson said: "I'm delighted to be returning to Scotland to film season 2 of Granite Harbour. I'm looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. It’s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space."

Meanwhile, Hannah Donaldson added: "Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the northeast of Scotland I didn’t often see the landscapes I recognized as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen. I’m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life.

"Series 2 is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindo’s relationship and the dynamics of the team. I can’t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the North East Murder Investigation Team."

So far, additional cast has not been confirmed but we will keep you updated when new names are revealed.

Is there a trailer?

It is too early for any trailers. Watch this space!