How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream 1st Test 2024 online or on TV

Top of the World Test Championship table, India are looking to extend their 12-year streak of going unbeaten in a home red ball series as they welcome the Black Caps for a three match battle. The first India vs New Zealand live stream starts at 5 am UK time on Wednesday, October 16.

Wedged between a thrashing of Bangladesh and their high profile visit to Australia, India are enjoying a busy period of international cricket right now. They were quite superb in that 2-0 Test series win over the Tigers, climaxing in an unlikely victory in Kanpur after losing two-and-a-half days to rain.

As ever, the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were firing on all cylinders. But it will also be some relief to have flamboyant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant back from his horror car crash — he scored an emotional century in the 1st Test and is a big plus as India prepare for that trip Down Under.

Since beating India in the inaugural World Test Championship four years ago, New Zealand Test cricket has gone a little stale and they fell to consecutive red ball whitewashes to their neighbors in March and Sri Lanka last month. Tom Latham has replaced Tim Southee as captain for this series, but they'll be once again relying on usual suspects like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner if they're to have any success in India.

How to watch India vs New Zealand for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the Test series against New Zealand for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of all three games.

The 1st Test starts at 5 am UK time / 12 am ET / 9.30 am IST / 3 pm IST.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in the US

To watch India vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the UK

India vs New Zealand coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

You can watch India vs New Zealand in Australia on Fox Cricket 501 with play starting each afternoon at 3 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch every minute of this Black Caps match and the entire Test series, meaning you can also stream India vs New Zealand online via Sky Go.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $29.99 per week, $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

When does the India vs New Zealand match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between India vs New Zealand starts on Wednesday, October 16, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Sunday, October 20.

Each day of play starts at 9.30am IST local time, which is 5 am UK / 12 am ET / 9 pm PT (previous day) / 3 pm AEDT / 5pm NZT.

1st Test: October 16-20 — M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 16-20 — M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2nd Test: October 24-28 — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

October 24-28 — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 3rd Test: November 1-5 — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand

What are the India vs New Zealand Test squads? India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

What is the India vs New Zealand 1st Test venue? The first India vs New Zealand Test is taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Home to IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stadium dates back to 1969 and holds a capacity 40,000. The highest Test score it has witnessed was Younis Khan's 267 for Pakistan back in 2005 — the last time India lost a Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.