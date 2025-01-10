How to watch Miss Scarlet season 5 online: stream Victorian crime drama's latest outing

Watch Miss Scarlet season 5 as the headstrong Victorian detective returns in search of a new partner. The latest batch of adventures are available to stream now on PBS Masterpiece and begin airing for FREE on PBS on January 12. Don't worry if you’re away from the US, because you can watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 from anywhere with a VPN .

You may have noticed the show referred to as simply Miss Scarlet throughout this article – that’s because The Duke is no more, with Eliza left to go it alone. Stuart Martin, who portrayed Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington announced his departure from the show in early 2024, saying: “It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years. But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve [...] but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!”

Story-wise, the trailer reveals that Wellington won’t be returning from his trip to America, but that doesn’t mean Eliza will be left to her own devices for long as Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) arrives on the scene. However, with the former soldier not quite as comfortable as his predecessor when it comes to enlisting the aid of private detectives, Miss Scarlet will have to impress the new DI if she’s to remain involved in police proceedings.

Ready for life without The Duke? Here's how to watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 online in the US for free

Miss Scarlett season 5 will air for free on PBS in the US with episode 1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 12. However, if you just can't wait, all episodes can already be streamed via the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video, where the full season dropped on December 8. PBS Masterpiece costs $5.99 a month in addition to your Prime Video subscription, but does offer a 7-day FREE trial. If you're trying to access PBS Masterpiece while traveling outside the US, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 in the UK

While no release date has been confirmed just yet, viewers in the UK will be able to watch Miss Scarlet season 5 on U&Alibi which can be accessed through Sky. Previous seasons have also arrived on the free U streaming service, but it's currently unconfirmed if the latest episodes will land there.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month, or you could opt for the more flexible pay-as-you-go option, Now, with the Entertainment Package costing £9.99 a month.

Brits visiting the States wanting to use their usual streamer will need a VPN to watch Miss Scarlet season 5. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 online in Australia?

Early seasons of Miss Scarlet (& the Duke) streamed on Binge in Oz, although the streamer is still a couple of seasons behind, so we wouldn't expect the latest adventures of the Victorian detective any time soon.

That means that US viewers abroad looking to stream Miss Scarlet season 5 will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the US, you can watch Miss Scarlet season 5 on the PBS Masterpiece streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the US for PBS Masterpiece

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.