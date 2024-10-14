How to watch Mr Loverman online: stream the Bernardine Evaristo adaptation from anywhere

Complex, moving and so frustrating it could drive you to tear down the closet that self-styled family man Barrington Walker (Lennie James) has used as a refuge for 50 years, Mr Loverman premieres on October 14 in the UK. All episodes are streaming now for FREE on BBC iPlayer. If you're on holiday while it's on, watch Mr Loverman from anywhere with a VPN.

The eight-part series is based on Bernardine Evaristo's novel of the same name, which holds a mirror to British Caribbean communities in which homophobic attitudes remain widespread.

Barrington – Barry to his friends – has been carrying on a lifelong affair with his "best friend" Morris (Ariyon Bakare), but even at the age of 74, as he yearns to cherish every moment he has left with his soulmate, the thought of risking disgrace by coming clean to Carmel (Sharon D Clarke), his devoted wife of more than 50 years, is too much.

2020s Hackney may be a world away from the Antigua he grew up in, but the church group at the center of Barry's community continues to wear its intolerance with pride, and his very grandchildren worship dancehall artists that could barely be more explicit about their hatred.

He'll still be the same Barry everyone knows and loves if he comes out, yet nothing will be the same. Here's how to watch Mr Loverman online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK.

How to watch Mr Loverman in the UK for free

Mr Loverman premieres at 6 am UK on Monday, October 14, which is when all eight episodes will become available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Double-bills of the show will also air on BBC One from 9pm BST each Monday. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

