Watch Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 first look trailer

If you’re among the millions of people that have already finished Stranger Things season 4 vol 1 (the show is on a record-breaking pace for Netflix) and are itching for more, well then feast your eyes on the official trailer for Stranger Things season 4 vol 2. It may be only 30 seconds long, but it may be all we have to go on until the last two episodes drop on Netflix on July 1.

FYI, the trailer does feature a few spoilers that we will be discussing below, in case you’re not caught up yet.

Stranger Things season 4 is set about six months after the events of Stranger Things season 3. The Byers and Eleven are now living in California, while the rest of the Hawkins crew are dealing with a new challenge: high school. Things start to go awry when a cheerleader is found brutally murdered and the leader of the school’s Hellfire Club, which Mike, Dustin and Lucas are a part of, is the primary suspect. However, the group soon realizes that the real threat is a new figure from the upside down, Vecna, that has connections to Hawkins’ past even before Eleven. Meanwhile, Joyce and Murray learn that Hopper is alive in Russia and go about rescuing him, while Eleven must try and regain her powers with the help of someone from her past, a surprisingly still alive Dr. Brenner.

The trailer for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 features audio of Vecna telling Eleven that she has freed him and that even she can’t stop what is coming. Watch the trailer directly below and get ready to pour over every detail as we wait until July 1.

If we have one complaint about the trailer (outside of its brevity and the likelihood that it’ll be the only bit of new footage we get until July 1) is where is Kate Bush? The 80s pop star was one of the defining elements of vol 1 as her song "Running Up that Hill" was featured as part of a key sequence in episode 4 that many have called one of the best in Stranger Things history. Oh well, maybe the last two episodes will bring it back or have another surprising needle drop for us.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 only features two episodes, but there is still a lot of ground to cover. The last two episodes are said to be four hours, with episode 9 alone reportedly being about two and a half hours.

If you want to catch up with Stranger Things season 4 or even go back all the way to the beginning of the series, you’ll need to have a subscription to Netflix.