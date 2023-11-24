How to watch UK Championship 2023: live stream snooker online from anywhere

Last year's final between Mark Allen and Ding Junhui is widely held as the greatest in this tournament's history, so it's equal parts surprising and delightful that the 2023 UK Championship begins with a rematch.

You can watch the 2023 UK Championship for free on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch UK Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

While three-time UK Championship winner Ding (17) had to fight his way through qualifying, Allen (1) – who inexplicably recovered from 6-1 down to stun Ding 10-7 at the York Barbican 12 months ago – enters the tournament off the back of a victorious Champion of Champions showing.

Saturday also sees Mark Williams (9) take on Fan Zhengyi (33), Kyren Wilson (8) face Jamie Clarke (60), and Tom Ford (16) go up against Noppon Saengkham (24).

Judd Trump, who's already won three tournaments this season and finished second in a further two, won't enter the fray until Monday, while seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his campaign with a blockbuster clash against Anthony McGill on Tuesday.

The UK Championship is the first Triple Crown tournament of the season, and if you're a keen snooker fan, you'll want to know how to watch 2023 UK Championship live streams. We've got all the information below, and we've listed the rest of the draw at the bottom of this page.

Today's UK Championship 2023 matches

(All times ET)

Saturday, November 25

8am - Mark Allen (1) vs Ding Junhui (17)

8am - Mark Williams (9) vs Fan Zhengyi (33)

2pm - Kyren Wilson (8) vs Jamie Clarke (60)

2pm - Tom Ford (16) vs Noppon Saengkham (24)

Watch UK Championship snooker in the UK for free

In the UK, free-to-air channels BBC One and BBC Two, and free streaming service BBC iPlayer are showing every session of the 2023 UK Championship. Live coverage typically gets underway at 1pm UK each day. BBC channels and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers in the UK. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to watch iPlayer from abroad. The tournament is also being shown on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

How to watch UK Championship snooker in the US

Snooker fans based in the US can watch the 2023 UK Championship exclusively on DAZN. The monthly plan costs $24.99 per month, though you can reduce that to $19.99 per month if you commit to a year's contract. If you pay for an entire year upfront, it will be a touch more affordable still, at $224.99. Live coverage typically gets underway at 8am ET / 5am PT each morning, continuing into the evenings. Remember, if you're currently away from the States but don't want to miss any of the snooker, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

Watch the UK Championship 2023 in Australia

In Australia, the 2023 UK Championship is being live streamed in its entirety on Matchroom Live. Just be warned that play typically begins at 12am AEDT each night, continuing through the early hours. If the timings don't put you off, note that a day pass costs $1.99, a monthly pass costs $5.99, and an annual pass costs $49.99.

Watch UK Championship from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the snooker.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the tournament. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the UK Championship even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

UK Championship 2023 draw and schedule

(All times ET)

Sunday, November 26

8am - Luca Brecel (2) vs Yuan Sijun (43)

8am - Zhang Anda (15) vs Elliot Slessor (55)

2pm - Shaun Murphy (7) vs Hossein Vafaei (18)

2pm - Ali Carter (10) vs Matthew Selt (29)

Monday, November 27

8am - Judd Trump (4) vs Pang Junxu (34)

8am - Barry Hawkins (12) vs Ben Woollaston (51)

2pm - Mark Selby (5) vs Mark Joyce (62)

2pm - Jack Lisowski (13) vs Jamie Jones (45)

Tuesday, November 28

8am - Ronnie O'Sullivan (3) vs Anthony McGill (21)

8am - John Higgins (11) vs Joe O'Connor (38)

2pm - Neil Robertson (6) vs Zhou Yuelong (26)

2pm - Robert Milkins (14) vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (40)

Wednesday, November 29 - Thursday, November 30

Second Round

Friday, December 1

Quarter-finals

Saturday, December 2

Semi-finals

Sunday, December 3

8am - Final

UK Championship 2023 odds