Top Gun: Maverick first reactions are in. And they're good.

If you were on the fence about Top Gun: Maverick perhaps the reactions from the movie's first public screening will convince you. The long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun got its first-ever public screening at the 2022 CinemaCon convention, an annual gathering of movie theater owners, and those in attendance were quick to share their thoughts about the Tom Cruise movie. By the sound of things Top Gun: Maverick may turn out to be one of the best 2022 movies.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise return to his iconic role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Taking place 30 years after the events of Top Gun, Maverick is now working as a test pilot and actively attempting to dodge the advancement in rank that would force him to stop flying. However, his career ends up taking him back to Top Gun, where he must confront his past as he is charged with training a new squadron of fighter pilots.

In addition to Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick stars Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer, Labyrinth), Miles Teller (The Offer), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto (Good Girls), Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Jean Louisa Kelly, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, reprising his role as "Iceman."

The movie is set to be a big summer blockbuster, releasing in theaters worldwide on May 27 (Memorial Day weekend for the US). It gets its first official premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France, which takes place May 17-28.

While we still have a little bit of a wait before official reviews come in for Top Gun: Maverick, the reactions to the screening at CinemaCon were incredibly enthusiastic. Some early reactions are calling the movie "the perfect blockbuster" and "a big-screen spectacle," while some are already labeling it as one of the best movies of the year.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉April 28, 2022 See more

After hearing for a week about movies that need to be seen in theaters, Paramount delivered a big-screen spectacle in Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon, a solid standalone actioner that gets its heart from the backstory of the original film.April 28, 2022 See more

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDsApril 28, 2022 See more

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2vApril 28, 2022 See more

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctzApril 28, 2022 See more

Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow away fans of the original and may even make some new ones along the way. Truthfully, even though the plot is very dependent on that of the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/t7P4VLxMeUApril 28, 2022 See more

There were some who were more reserved in their reactions or even tempering expectations a bit:

I quite liked TOP GUN MAVERICK, it’s very goodApril 28, 2022 See more

#TopGunMaverick offers interesting parables for Tom Cruise asserting his movie star dominance in a changing industry, and some strong aerial footage. Alas, it's otherwise a deeply generic/formulaic follow-up that's dependent on "80s hit = cultural myth" nostalgia. #Cinemacon2022 pic.twitter.com/ROSKTVZZ33April 28, 2022 See more

Movie fans have just a few weeks before getting to see what Top Gun: Maverick is all about for themselves. As befitting the big-screen blockbuster spectacle, the action movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters.

But they won't have to wait that long for Top Gun: Maverick-related content, as Lady Gaga's new song for the movie soundtrack is out on May 3.