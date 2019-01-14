What devices does Fubo TV work with?
If you're going to watch TV with Fubo, you've got a lot of options when it comes to hardware
So you're considering Fubo TV as your streaming service of choice, eh? Not a bad decision at all — especially if you're a fan of live sports.
The question now is whether Fubo supports your hardware at home.
There's good news here — the answer is almost certainly "yes." Here's what all you can use with Fubo TV:
- Android smartphones
- Android tablets
- Android TV
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple TV (fourth generation and newer)
- Amazon Fire TV
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Web browsers
And that's it. Pretty much everything save for PlayStation and Xbox.
