What devices does Fubo TV work with?

So you're considering Fubo TV as your streaming service of choice, eh? Not a bad decision at all — especially if you're a fan of live sports.

The question now is whether Fubo supports your hardware at home.

There's good news here — the answer is almost certainly "yes." Here's what all you can use with Fubo TV:

Android smartphones

Android tablets

Android TV

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV (fourth generation and newer)

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Chromecast

Web browsers

And that's it. Pretty much everything save for PlayStation and Xbox.