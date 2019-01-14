Trending

What devices does Fubo TV work with?

By

If you're going to watch TV with Fubo, you've got a lot of options when it comes to hardware

Fubo

So you're considering Fubo TV as your streaming service of choice, eh? Not a bad decision at all — especially if you're a fan of live sports.

The question now is whether Fubo supports your hardware at home.

There's good news here — the answer is almost certainly "yes." Here's what all you can use with Fubo TV:

  • Android smartphones
  • Android tablets
  • Android TV
  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV (fourth generation and newer)
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Roku
  • Chromecast
  • Web browsers

And that's it. Pretty much everything save for PlayStation and Xbox.