What internet speed do you need for Hulu and Hulu Live?

The thing about streaming live TV over the internet is that video needs a lot of data. And that means you'll want to pipe it into your house just as fast as you can. But that also means that you'll have a pay someone quite a bit for the pleasure. And that raises the following question:

Just how fast does your internet need to be for something like Hulu Live?

A quick peek at Hulu's support pages give us the answer.

For Hulu with Live TV subscribers, we recommend a download speed of 8 Mbps or higher for a reliable, high-quality viewing experience. Please keep in mind that multiple concurrent streams may require higher bandwidth.

For Hulu's non-live service, they recommend a good 3 Mbps speed.