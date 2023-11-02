What is Larsa and Guerdy's fight about in Real Housewives of Miami season 6?

Without skipping a beat, The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, arguably the best (yet most underrated) franchise of the Real Housewives family, picked back up with all the jaw-dropping outfits, opulent homes and must-watch drama.

In the season premiere on November 1, while fans may have assumed the focal point of the drama would be the continued rift between Adriana and her former besties, Alexia and Marysol, things took an unexpected turn when Larsa and Guerdy got into a heated discussion at Alexia's New Horizons party.

The friction between Larsa and Guerdy was a bit puzzling considering they used to be friends and never had any major issues. So what led them to go back and forth with each other at an event meant to bring about peace among the group?

To answer that question, you'll need to revisit RHOM season 5 reunion and even beyond. According to Guerdy, she felt insulted by Larsa at the reunion because the former Mrs. Pippen was over-talking her in a conversation that was actually between Guerdy and Alexia. The latter two were discussing some of their issues when Larsa butt in to assert her opinion and in a way, take up for Alexia. Guerdy felt that was out of line for someone who claimed to be her friend.

That reunion incident appears to have been the tipping point for Guerdy, because the former was already upset due to Larsa dismissing her months earlier. While the RHOM cast was rallying around Lisa as she was having problems with Lenny and headed toward divorce, Guerdy offered her advice. Larsa diminished Guerdy's words because Guerdy is married and has never been through a divorce like Larsa has. From Larsa's perspective, Guerdy's lack of experience in the matter didn't make her the best person to offer wisdom on this topic.

Guerdy took all of her hurt feelings post-reunion and then sat down for a Page Six interview. When she was asked, "Who actually is the fakest housewife of them all," Guerdy replied "Larsa." Word got back to Larsa, and she was naturally offended.

Fast forward to the RHOM season 6 premiere. When Larsa and Guerdy lock eyes at Alexia's party, they waste no time trying to discuss their issues. Initially, it looks as if they aren't going to make any progress toward reconciliation. Larsa is adamant that she's never talked badly about Guerdy and didn't deserve to be called fake. Guredy isn't clear with her friend about the fact that her feelings were hurt by some of Larsa's past deeds.

The tension between the two ladies manages to subside after Guerdy steps away with her husband and regroups, emphasizing she didn't want to do the arguing this evening. Before Guerdy can leave, she and Larsa step to the side and have a one-on-one conversation. Guerdy crying and upset just nips the arguing in the bud and tells Larsa, "When I ask for you, come for me."

The words confuse Larsa, but she agrees to be there for Guerdy. Later on, viewers find out that Guerdy's words have meaning as she's battling cancer and seemingly would like to have the support of her castmates and friends.

Unfortunately for the two friends, the trailer hints that they'll face some more conflict ahead.

Real Housewives of Miami fans weigh in on the argument between Larsa and Guerdy

It looks like viewers are split as to whose side they are on in this conflict between the two ladies. They both managed to scrounge up some strong support. Take a look at a few of the comments we found on X (formerly Twitter).

Guerdy running out of the scene because she decided to REACH before stretching this forced drama. If those two small comments Larsa made last season bothered you so much — you choose to call her fake in an interview instead of talk to her? CHOP! #RHOM pic.twitter.com/KYF9vOTSXw pic.twitter.com/dAt7JDtW4INovember 2, 2023 See more

Larsa def had selective memory now that I’m seeing the receipts. I think when she inserts herself into other people’s drama or says shady things, she is completely unaware that she comes off dismissive or offensive and acts confused when people like Guerdy calls her out 😬 #rhom pic.twitter.com/JPZTF8aaOJNovember 2, 2023 See more

Guerdy, you not liking how Larsa talks to you ≠ Larsa being fake #rhom pic.twitter.com/6NGm36BY7fNovember 2, 2023 See more

Guerdy very clearly explained why she thinks Larsa is fake. & Larsa proved her point by NOT LISTENING when Guerdy expressed her feelings. #RHOMNovember 2, 2023 See more

If there’s one thing that’s gonna trigger Larsa, it’s being called fake and well…. we’ve all seen the show and we’ve all seen her hyperbolic tendencies which are NEVER done out of the kindness of her heart when she’s stirring the pot 😂 just own it babe! #rhom pic.twitter.com/OIJxVPHLgGNovember 2, 2023 See more

This broke my heart. 😭 #RHOM https://t.co/Gy1WB6IrrDNovember 2, 2023 See more

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 air live on Bravo on Wednesdays. Episodes become available the next day on Peacock.