Meet The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 cast: who's who in the reality series

One thing the world is not short on is Real Housewives shows. From The Real Housewives of Potomac to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, there are certainly plenty of ladies keeping viewers entertained with their daily fabulous lives. However, The Real Housewives of Miami holds a special place in the franchise in that, as of now, it's the only series that airs first on Peacock (excluding of course, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip show, which is a culmination of the cities and premieres first on the streamer).

When The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 cast took center stage on the streaming service, many eyes were on star Larsa Pippen. It was her first time back on the show since the inaugural season and many fans were interested to hear about what happened with her ex-husband and what ended her friendship with Kim Kardashian.

Now with all of that drama seemingly behind her and new drama lying ahead, Larsa is back with her friends and foes in a new season of the reality show.

Here's The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 cast, along with their Instagram handles.

Larsa Pippen

The model, entrepreneur and mother of four grew up in Chicago as the daughter of real estate powerhouse Glen Younan. She eventually obtained her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Illinois. Larsa is the driving force behind the high-end affordable luxury jewelry brand, Larsa Marie. She recently divorced former NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Guerdy Abraira

Haitian-born and Parisian-raised, Guerdy Abraira moved to Miami with her family at the age of 9. In adulthood, she made a career of planning and hosting events. She became so well-known for what she does that she earned a spot on the Harper's Bazaar list of Top Planners in the World and Vogue's Best Wedding Planners list in the US, Canada and overseas. Guerdy has two kids she shares with her husband of more than 20 years, Russell.

Lisa Hochstein

Born in Toronto, Lisa has since moved to Miami and become a fashionista, fitness guru, model, activist and mother. She also serves as quite the philanthropist, having raised money for the Humane Society, the Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure" and The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Julia Lemigova

Julia Lemigova is the 1990 first runner-up at Miss USSR who actually became the Miss USSR after the crowned winner was disqualified. She later relocated to Paris and launched her first well-being center, Joiya Spa, in 2003, then developed a skincare and spa line, Russie Blanche, in 2009. She's currently married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, and the couple shares two daughters.

Dr. Nicole Martin

Dr. Nicole Martin is an award-winning teacher and Board-Certified anesthesiologist. She's also a writer, having co-written several book chapters and numerous scientific articles. Dr. Martin is also a mother to a young son and fiancé to Anthony Lopez, a successful trial lawyer.

Alexia Nepola

Alexia Nepola is the proud owner of Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar, former leader of Venue Magazine and was once an educator, teaching children with learning and emotional disabilities. Alexia is married to Todd Tomas Nepola, president and founder of Current Capital Group, and is the mother of two boys and stepmother of two girls.

Kiki Barth

Kiki Barth is a model that has worked with some of the most influential designers, graced the covers of and been seen in several major magazines and has represented some of the most recognized brands. She is Haitian-born and moved to the US with her father at the age of 13.

Adriana de Moura

Adriana de Moura is quite the global woman having traveled to over 55 countries. Additionally, the Brazilian native has studied in Paris, Florence and Rome, and she speaks five different languages. She currently is a successful art dealer and philanthropist.

Marysol Patton

The daughter of renowned yacht builder Don Patton, Marysol Patton is the former owner of Patton Group, a PR and events agency that worked with some of the top luxury brands in Miami, including Oscar de la Renta, Valentino and Carolina Herrera. In 2016, she married Steven McNamara.

The Real Housewives of Miami steams on Peacock.