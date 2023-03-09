The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion — the most shocking revelations

After a dramatic 16 episodes that placed a spotlight on Lisa's divorce, the feud between Alexia and Adriana and Larsa's numerous shady comments, there was a lot to be discussed at The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion. The ladies certainly didn't hold back on calling each other out and vocalizing their opinions, often overtalking host Andy Cohen.

However, in the midst of all the chaos, there were some surprising revelations and allegations that left viewers stunned. So what happened in the sitdown with the cast?

Here are just a few of the takeaways from The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion.

Lenny mentioned divorce before, and Lisa alleges he may have been with yet another girl

Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein at The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock)

As expected, things between Lisa and Lenny are not great as they muddle through the process of divorce. He's officially moved into a place with his new girlfriend and Lisa's soon-to-be ex is still not the kindest to his wife. Yet she apparently still occasionally orders him groceries.

When Andy tried to get to the bottom of whether or not Lisa was truly surprised when Lenny filed for divorce, she dropped the bombshell that her husband had actually mentioned leaving her on a number of occasions over the past 15 years. Apparently, any time the doctor got upset with the reality star, he would threaten to end the marriage.

This revelation was only eclipsed by the allegation that Lenny may have already cheated on his current girlfriend. When talking about a party she and Lenny co-hosted in the midst of their separation, Lisa alleged he was getting "chummy" with a mystery woman. She then alleged he took this woman with him to another event when they were caught making out.

Larsa and Lisa both have boyfriends

Larsa and Lisa on The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

Before the reunion even got started, Andy went to visit Larsa in her dressing room where he comes to face to face with Marcus Jordan, heir to NBA legend Michael Jordan. At that point, Larsa continued to present Marcus as a "friend." Then as Andy grills Larsa about the dynamics of her and Marcus while on stage in front of the other ladies, Larsa finally admits that she's dating him.

Now when it comes to Lisa, she too brought a male companion with her to the reunion. Viewers learn that this man named Jody Glidden is her boyfriend. He is already different from Lenny in that the former is not in the business of performing plastic surgery on women. As it turns out, Jody is a tech entrepreneur and is the co-founder of the company Introhive.

Larsa responds to accusations about a Brazilian butt lift

Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

For the past two seasons, Larsa has found herself on the receiving end of allegations that she had augmentations to her posterior. Adriana in particular has been rather adamant that Larsa had received a Brazilian butt lift, which Larsa has always taken exception with.

At the season 5 reunion, Adriana again accused Larsa of having a BBL and Andy hoping to put the matter to rest, asked Larsa directly if that was true. Larsa completely denied having any work done on her butt and alluded that it looks different because she's not as thin as she once was years ago.

Alexia throws a little blame Lisa's way for her divorce

Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

As part one of the reunion wrapped, Alexia made a statement that simply stunned most of the cast. As she was defending her notion that she is a star and advocating that all the ladies feel that way about themselves, Lisa attempted to aid her friend in her argument. Unfortunately, it didn't appear Alexia felt aided by the comment and told Lisa that if she felt like more of a star that she wouldn't have let Lenny treat her the way that he did. That if she had more confidence, Lenny wouldn't have felt he could have gotten away with his poor decisions.

Needless to say, many of the other ladies were not here for the statement. After the initial "wow" comments, Ariana chimed in vehemently disagreeing with Alexia's remarks.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion continues with part two airing on Peacock on Thursday, March 16.