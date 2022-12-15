Who is Lenny Hochstein, and why are Real Housewives of Miami fans livid with him?

Going into The Real Housewives of Miami season 5, many fans knew a major focus of the new episodes would be Lisa Hochstein's marriage. Prior to the season starting, news sites and blogs reported she and her husband Lenny were headed to a divorce. However, seeing the dissolution of their marriage play out onscreen is jaw-dropping to say the least, and Lenny is not standing in a favorable light at all.

Due to his own antics, Lenny has painted himself to be this season's villain, with viewers more than willing to award him the title. From the way he talks about his wife on the show to his perceived parenting style, he certainly is taking a few hits in terms of public perception. But just who is Lenny Hochstein?

Not only do we have a knowledge of who he is, but also a rundown of why RHOM viewers are livid with him. Here's what we know.

Who is Lenny Hochstein?

When RHOM season 2 premiered on Bravo, Lisa Hochstein was introduced in the cast alongside her husband, Dr. Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein. The 56-year-old Russian-born doctor is a renowned celebrity plastic surgeon in Miami. According to his practice’s website (opens in new tab), for over 20 years he has focused his career on "primary and revision breast augmentation surgeries," and he's done over 27,000 breast surgeries. The quality of his work has led to him being featured in other shows such as High Price of Fame: Under the Knife and National Geographic's Botox.

Interestingly enough, one of his patients is none other than Kim Biermann (opens in new tab). For Bravoholics, they'll instantly recognize that name as Kim served as a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years.

How did Lenny Hochstein anger Real Housewives of Miami fans?

Lisa Hochstein on The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

For starters, at Lisa and Lenny's Good Vibes party, the latter had a now-infamous hot-mic moment. Not only did he mention that he hoped to be single soon, but he also alluded to the fact he was already involved with someone else. If you want the full blow-by-blow of that conversation, take a look for yourself at the clip below.

Spoiler alert: the full hot mic moment from #rhom 💔 pic.twitter.com/Xcuq3kwHmfDecember 11, 2022 See more

Then in episode 5, titled "Destination: Divorce," Lisa was on the phone with Lenny and told him he may need to forgo playing tennis to go home and relieve their temporary nanny who had come down with an illness. Instead of just saying okay, he was adamant that Lisa exhaust every other option for childcare first, as he really wanted to play tennis. The response angered his wife and baffled viewers.

Viewers' opinion of Lenny's behavior sank even further when Lisa told the RHOM cast "I don't think my marriage is going to survive, I think it's over." When pressed why she believed that, Lisa alleged Lenny told her he was dating someone else and the woman in question will be his girlfriend soon. Further shocking her castmates and fans, Lisa claimed the mistress had attended parties at the Hochstein home.

The straw that broke the metaphorical camel's back was Lisa stating that Lenny then told her "you need to go find a home for you and the kids." The audience's visceral reaction rivaled Marysol and Alexei, who were particularly irate by the confession.

Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Lenny Hochstein's season 5 behavior

If Lenny is searching for a fan club, he will be hard-pressed to find one among the RHOM season 5 viewers. Check out what they've been saying on Twitter.

Lenny would rather play tennis than to look after his kids? #RHOM pic.twitter.com/4nqQ5LhhepDecember 15, 2022 See more

Me watching Lenny treat my Lisa like trash. 😭 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/qkD8hDFYCjDecember 8, 2022 See more

Lenny Hochstein wants to be the worst husband on Bravo so hard. He's scum #RHOM pic.twitter.com/KpSHIlK7BLDecember 8, 2022 See more

on my way to protect lisa from lenny #RHOM pic.twitter.com/6rA8umfIohDecember 8, 2022 See more

Lenny really said he’s not sleeping with Lisa (his wife) because he would be cheating on the one he really cares about (the mistress)… nah I need Lisa’s team to eviscerate him in that courtroom. Foul is an understatement, he’s out of order #RHOM pic.twitter.com/palXWGmVGKDecember 8, 2022 See more

Absolutely BRUTAL watching these scenes of Lisa talking this way and especially about this topic. Lenny has balls sitting there on camera nodding and agreeing when he was already cheating & thinking about his exit plan. Man, this is so wrong 😢#rhom pic.twitter.com/Uz7F0j3AL3December 9, 2022 See more

this lisa and lenny stuff is so serious and ugly and I feel bad for her #rhom pic.twitter.com/moP2VH7dTKDecember 8, 2022 See more

This is truly the end Lenny is a POS for not even wanting to spend time with his kids but rather to play tennis😢 Lisa was really going through in real time #RHOM pic.twitter.com/Y1FP6Kh1BPDecember 15, 2022 See more

Lenny is now the worst house husband EVER #RHOM pic.twitter.com/ijj5IM7es6December 9, 2022 See more

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.